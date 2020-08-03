Dorothy Wages of Leavenworth, Kansas writes: Millie, your article a few weeks ago entitled “What happened to the call of the bobwhite” Brought back a childhood memory
of my own -- a wonderful memory of an encounter with a mother bobwhite.
We lived up by Ben Mills and we pastured our cattle in his pasture with many big shade trees. My dad sent me to fetch the cows late in the evenings just when some of the cows were finding rest under the trees. One cow like to rest under a special hickory nut tree in a wood land like area where blackberries and other plantings grew that she liked to eat.
She was sort of hidden from the other cows and that was the place I could always find her.
This day I tried to get her up on her feet to join the herd to go home. I heard a sound and looked down to see a bunch of tiny little birds on the ground. I was fascinated and reached down to pick one up...Suddenly I was hit by something in the back of my head that took my attention from the tiny birds for a moment.. When I turned back to look for the birds they were gone. Instead I saw a larger bird running as if it had a broken wing. I looked for and tried to find the tiny birds, they were nowhere to be seen.
I herded the cows and continued back home. I told my dad about seeing the tiny birds and being hit in the back of the head by the larger bird and thought it had a broken wing. Dad smiled and told me that was a mother bird and that was her way of protecting her babies from danger. He told me that she gathered and hid them under her wing sheltering them until she could find a safer place in the bushes out of fear of danger.
To this day, I remember thinking they were the prettiest little things I’d ever seen. Thank you for bringing back a sweet childhood memory of my encounter with a family of bobwhite.
Your Kansas friend, Dorothy Wages with Knox County
memories.
My thoughts for today, The sign of this summer ending leaves me with a sweet sadness as the evening air turns cooler. I say goodbye to the humming birds disappearing one by one from my garden in their flight to their winter home in Central America. Soon the silence of the evening insect from my garden will leave only the chirping of the garden cricket. As this season ends I look forward to next spring gentle warmth that bring happiness from things grown in my own garden. I’m inclined to think that the flowers and things of nature we most love are those we knew when we were very young.
Mildred Higgins
