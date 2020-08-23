About a month ago, I received a phone message from Maxine Mills. She said she had a story to tell me about someone she knew who had had polio. This is Maxine’s story about her sister, Agnes Lester.
On September 22, 1926, a crisp fall day, a beautiful healthy baby girl was born, the fourth child of Hubert and Axie Jackson Lester of the Bingham Town Community. Dr. Morehead of Flat Lick delivered Agnes at their home. She was perfect in almost every way and developed healthy in almost every way except Agnes could not speak, hear or walk. Agnes was a year and a half old and was unable to sit up, crawl or make an attempt to walk. As much as she hated to admit it, Axie knew that her baby girl needed to see a specialist and find out what was physically wrong.
Since she knew she couldn’t leave her children and husband to take Agnes away to see a specialist, Axie’s sister took Agnes by train to see a doctor in Virginia. The doctor examined Agnes thoroughly and said for her mother to massage her feet and legs often, but offered no cause of her paralysis. Another doctor told her parents she had infantile paralysis. Doctors said there was nothing they could do to help her, but the mother should continue to massage her legs and feet. Finally at the age of four, Agnes learned to walk. After numerous trips to see different doctors, her parents were told that she had the IQ of a five year old child and would probably never live to become a teenager.
Because she could neither hear nor speak, Agnes was brought to Danville Children’s School where she might learn to use sign language. One of her hands was crippled and one of her legs was shorter than the other. She could make sounds, but she never learned to speak. Because she could not use both of her hands to learn American Sign Language, she was not allowed to stay at the school.
Eight years later, Agnes was excited at the arrival of baby sister, Maxine. Agnes was a wonderful playmate who loved to play hide and seek and baseball with her four brothers and Maxine. Agnes also learned to paint with watercolors. Her paintings were of the abstract style and were filled with bold, beautiful, bright colors. After traveling to see Cumberland Falls, Maxine told me her sister painted her own version of Cumberland Falls. Agnes’ paintings have traveled with various family members and friends to places all over the US and the world. Maxine told me she has several of her paintings framed. After the death of their mother, Agnes traveled with Maxine who became her caregiver all over the eastern states, once to Texas and to DC.
Agnes was the flower girl at her grandniece, Nichole’s wedding in 2001. She attended Turkey Creek Baptist Church with her family. At the age of 79, Agnes died of lung disease. Maxine called her “our Angel” because everyone who knew her loved her.
I would like to thank Maxine Mills for allowing me to interview her and to Connie Mills for the photos.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and email seriousuu@yahoo.com.
