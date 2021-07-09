The summer of 1833 brought a very special group of people to “Barboursville”. These special visitors were planning to perform their rousting music, old familiar songs and dramatic recitations. If you were a young person living in or around Barbourville, during this time you did not have a lot of opportunities for entertainment. Church dinners on the ground, tent revivals or barn-raising events were the most exciting opportunities available to you. Couples courted sitting on the front porch swing or strolled down a dusty country road, but the summer of 1833, something exciting happened that had never happened before. Just turn back the clock, put yourself in this time and place and imagine this event unfolding before you.
Thanks to Sol Smith’s autobiography Theatrical Management in the West and South for Thirty Years (1833,) we have an insider’s look into what it was like to experience a small theatrical company as they stopped in Knox county on a “play for pay” journey down the Wilderness Road.
Mr. Smith, wrote, “On September 3, 1833, a traveling theatrical company reached the town of Barboursville located at the foot of the Cumberland Mountains, and finding an insufficient crowd to stage a dramatic performance, presented a concert for twenty-two local citizens, most likely consisting of songs, duets, recitations and instrumental music, as the theatre manager described.”
This multi-talented troop performed Vaudeville variety shows as well as full-length dramatic performances. Barbourville was one of their impromptu stops as the Sol Smith Theatrical Company traveled down the Wilderness Road beginning with their home base in Cincinnati, Ohio. They traveled onto Georgia and Alabama, where they hoped to find warmer weather during the fall and early winter weeks. They also traveled to Paris, Richmond and London, Kentucky along with the Cumberland Gap, Tazewell and Bean Station, Tennessee. The tollgate was located between “Barboursville” and Cumberland Gap would probably have been located at Flat Lick in 1833.
Some of the dramatic company’s repertoire included: musical and vocal performances along with recitations such as Rob Roy, William Tell, The Honey Moon, Sweethearts and Wives and Family Jars, a one act play Love in Humble Life and two Shakespeare plays, King Lear and Richard III.
Philip C. Lewis, a theatrical historian described Sol Smith’s autobiography as “one of the best statements of what it was like to bring entertainment to these outposts of post-frontier America in the decades prior to the Civil War. I’m sure the residents of Barbourville were thrilled to have this traveling troupe perform for them. However, Smith’s company that evening only earned about half of their tavern bill.
I would like to thank Charles Reed Mitchell for writing and researching this article for the 2000 Summer Edition of The Knox Countian.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and seriousuu@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.