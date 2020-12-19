Christmas sure feels different this year. A lot are staying in due to the pandemic, holiday parties are cancelled, no parades, and a lot of the joy seems to have disappeared. One thing is for certain, we will definitely remember what a strange year this has been. I try to be an optimist and say next year will be better, but I also remember when they told us this would be over by Summer but here we are.
One of the best things about the holidays to me, aside from the fellowship, is the baking. I grew up in a family where the love language was food. If you can not do anything else for someone, at least feed them. Honestly, that's where the weight gain came from as well with my spouse and I. He has always enjoyed my cooking and every time he asked, I always baked his favorite cake or cookies. Baking truly comes from the heart if you're doing it right.
So this year, I know many may not feel loved, or much like celebrating, I know money is tight for many and in a time where I feel like people could more kind have not, do not let this take away from you. I have one of the easiest and no fail peanut butter fudge recipes you will ever see, plus it's only 2 ingredients! I know not everyone is a great fudge maker and things like humidity hinder the process, but this recipe will always work. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email me kdcole1120@gmail.com
2 ingredient PB Fudge
Ingredients:
1 small 14-16 oz jar of creamy Peanut Butter
1 can of 16 oz vanilla frosting
In an 8x8 or 9x11 pan, I line with parchment ment and lightly spray non sticky cooking spray. Set aside. Remove lid and foil packaging from peanut butter and frosting. In 12 second intervals, microwave each until melted and a runny texture. Pour both into a large bowl, stir until well combined. Spread into prepared pan. Place pan into fridge for an hour, remove, slice into squares. It has a great flavor, just as the old timely cooked recipe, so no one knows how much easier yours is. *Also, you can use cream cheese or chocolate frosting as well if you prefer instead of vanilla. Please note, the chocolate frosting will darken the fudge a bit. Store in air tight container.
