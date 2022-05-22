Dear reader, let us travel back in time with Dorothy Wages from Leavenworth, Kansas as she shares memories of her childhood lived at Flat Lick, Kentucky. A time when life was simpler and lived in harmony with nature.
Our parents and grandparents had no theories to prove they merely wanted to live in peace, raise their children by example, teaching respect, purpose and meaning of life. Back in that time, gardening, wood chopping, fishing, raising food gave a sense of pride and joy for the mere experience of doing.
Let’s travel back in time when a day did not seem long enough, to recall a way of life soon to be forgotten.
Dorothy writes, I enjoy reading your column weekly. Your memories bring me back to my childhood, “I’m right there with you.” My childhood was a lot like yours. I lived on a side road at Old Flat Lick with my sisters and brother. We played with other neighborhood children and knew everyone that lived around us.
My great grandmother was well known in our neighborhood. She was a midwife helping many women in that special time and took care of her own family daily. She worked in her garden from morning until night. Her garden was full of good vegetables to preserve to stock her pantry for long winter days.
Great Grandpa built her a shed in the back yard to dry her fruits and vegetables in. It was used for about everything that could be dried. I remember her building a fire under a long pan. In addition, she kept the children busy with a long paddle turning and stirring the fruit and vegetables to keep items from sticking. She strung her beans on strings and hung them from rafters to dry, she called them shuck beans.
At dinnertime, she made sure we washed our hands before coming to her table. You talk about good food, we enjoyed some of the best. She was a wonderful cook. I tried years to find out her apple dumplings recipe. To this day, I have not succeeded to make apple dumplings the way my great grandmother made.
Dorothy tells me to keep up my good work stirring memories. She added she feels that she knows the people I write about from reading my childhood lived on the lane.
Dorothy has lived in Leavenworth for years’ only returning to Kentucky while her mother was alive. Dorothy has a sister that lived in Flat Lick at the time she wrote to me. Dorothy loves living in Kansas with lots of rolling hills and wheat fields. However, she adds there is NO place like the mountains in Kentucky.
My thought for today, looking back, it is hard to believe we have lived as long as we have. Back in a time people generally lived in the same hometown as their relatives and that was certainly good. In a time our grandmothers grew snap beans in the back yard, and chickens behind the barn. And that was definitely good.
I have not heard from Dorothy in several years. I trust she is alive and well. Her letters boosted me in a time I needed encouragement.
Thank you, Dorothy Wages, for sharing a way of life soon to be forgotten.
Mildred Higgins
