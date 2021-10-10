Touch is the first physical sense we experience as strange hands pull us back from the dark realm of the soul into the cold, harsh light of earth.
After the security and warmth of the womb, frigid air assaults our fragile, naked bodies until we find comfort in our’s mother’s arms with the sense of touch guiding our first conscious moments. For many people touch is also the last sense we experience as we depart this world with the squeeze of a loved one’s hand.. Sight, smell, hearing, and taste have gone before us. “The first sense to ignite, touch is often the last to burn out.
An Act of Kindness, President Abraham Lincoln often visited hospitals to talk with wounded soldiers during the Civil War. One, doctors pointed out a young soldier who was near death and Lincoln went over to his bedside.
“Is there anything I can do for you? Asked the President. The soldier obviously did notrecognize Lincoln, and with some effort he was able to whisper, “would you please write a letter to my mother?”
A pen and paper were provided and the President carefully began writing down what the young man was able to say.
“My dearest mother, I was badly hurt during my duty. I am afraid I am not going to recover. Please do not grieve too much for me. Kiss Mary and John. May God bless you and father.”
The soldier was too weak to continue, so Lincoln signed the letter for him and added,
“Written for your son, by Abraham Lincoln.”
The young man asked to see the note and asked who had written it. “Are you really the President? He asked. “Yes I am,” Lincoln replied quietly. Then he asked if there was anything else he could do. “Would you please hold my hand?” the soldier asked. “It will help to see me through to the end.” In a hushed room, the tall gaunt President took the young man’s hand in his and spoke warm words of encouragement until death came to the young soldier. {Author unknown}
Millie’s quote for today, “O world unknown, we know thee.” - Frances Thomas
