The Broadway Musical “Annie” represents the perfect attitude for a day that is filled with gray and that feels lonely. She sings out loudly “….I just stick out my chin and grin and say, the sun will come out tomorrow, it’s only a day away”.
The words ‘World View’ are a comprehensive approach or concept of the world that is viewed from one’s specific standpoint. Such points of view can be controversial but the way in which we view things does matter.
I say, get started on the wrong foot and without deliberate and intentional footwork your course will always be off. If you have objection to the phrase World View let’s adjust the words to Life View.
Our approach to life is our single greatest influencing gift we possess.
We all know those folks who believe everyone is against them and no matter what is said, they have a negative view on everything and everyone. Nothing ever goes their way and no one cares what they think and their entire approach to their experiences in life is always a downer.
I will not debate the feelings one might have because they are your feelings. I can however take deliberate action on my part to clear up any confusion on where I stand as your friend. I can clear up misconceptions by offering support, listening and walking with you.
Annie in the Broadway Musical knew about “gray”. Someone has suggested we all want things black and white, but we live in the gray. Learning this and having a healthy approach to each moments can change the course of our journeys emotions if we follow her advice.
Problems are going to come. Challenges will arise and our days will become lonely for sure. These experiences however are not the end all of life. These are opportunities for us to demonstrate to the world that behind the gray and lonely is a life view with purpose, direction and a plan to push through and to not surrender to any “gray or lonely”.
Annie is a character with bright red hair and a smile with a dress of red and white, too. She is lively and has what could be defined as spunk. You know, that get up and go spirit that seems to be a bit restless and ready for movement.
I am not naive nor do I think life is just a bubbly experience with no busted balloons. I understand these experiences because I have had them. They have been a companion to me in life, too. Not as welcomed guest, but yet at times it can be very easy to become comfortable with the “gray and lonely” that they seem like a first cousin.
I am strongly suggesting, proposing and recommending to your that you consider the Annie approach as your cherished life view.
Sticking out one’s chin and grinning is an act of not staying here approach to life. Sticking out our chin and grinning is an act of I see a better day, it’s over there and that’s where I am headed approach to life. Sticking out our chin and grinning is an inner spirit belief that one needs to hold on, you can do it approach.
I personally find this famous song from Annie’s musical to be most Biblical if you were wondering, It doesn’t quote scripture but it’s attitude is filled with a Biblical life view for Christians that makes all the difference.
Galatians 6:9 says that “if we don’t grow weary in doing good, in due season we will reap, if we faint not”. Sounds like a scripture for “gray and lonely” to me. Sounds like scripture for sticking out our chin, grinning, and proclaiming, the sun will come out tomorrow!
World View or Life View, which ever one suits your word smithing I am fine with.
If you prefer no term for your approach, that’s perfect, too, as long as your attitude involves the belief that the “gray and lonely” are not your resting spot.
I am praying for each of you reading this column that you will be encouraged to do some grinning, believing that God has a plan, because He does, and grinning, believing that in His time, He does all things well.
