I am concluding my series on herbs/plants this week, by quoting at length from three women; one is my sister, the others are good friends. These knowledgeable women taught by their mothers and grandmothers have read, explored, collected, prepared, and eaten many of the plants they described.
Linda Oxendine writes: We have to remember that our ancestors relied on these foods each spring to revive their bodies. They made teas out of some, while they ate others raw. Eating green plants and mushrooms after a long winter replenished their bodies with nutrients and vitamins. After exhausting nearly all of their stored, dried, and preserved food stuffs, their weary bodies were brought back to vibrancy.
Many Appalachian people know the story The Big Toe which focuses on a family that is so hungry, near starvation, they celebrate when one of their children happens to come upon a rare source of meat, “a big toe.” This big toe is cooked with scavenged vegetables probably some left over dried roots and some newly sprouted poke plants which they put into their last kettle of beans. My guess is they were near starvation when spring finally came.
There was a plethora of food stuffs once spring finally arrived says Kristy Dean Cole as she explains her search for morels, a species of mushroom that grows on the north side of mountains on moist land near rotten logs and leaves. Others were found alongside abandoned mine roads. Also called dry land fish or hickory chicks, morels are great fried and eaten alongside a mess of poke greens.
Debbie Payne explained that everything about a violet is edible and can be mixed into a salad. All parts of a dandelion are edible: leaves, flowers and roots which are a reliable source of vitamins A, C, K, and D along with minerals iron, magnesium, and potassium. Lamb’s quarters, also known as wild spinach, grows in abundance in Appalachia. Burdock root and stems in early summer are edible, too. Young leaves 5 inches or less are edible after boiling in water and rinsing twice. The toxin in poke is water soluble and extruded in boiling water making the leaves safe to eat. Cattail roots are starchy and can be used like potatoes when young and tender. They can be dried and ground into starch. The fuzz can be used as a thickener in stews and soups and young tender inner stalks can be stripped clean and used in stir fry dishes. Day Lily flowers and locust blossoms can be dusted in flour, fried in butter, and eaten. Blackberries, mulberries, dewberries, persimmons, wild plums, elderberries, and wild raspberries are all easily available fruits in our area. Pine tree needles and rose hips both loaded with vitamin C can be boiled and made into teas. Redbuds provide edible beans found in pods. Purslane and chickweed are common garden weeds providing iron and vitamins to our diet.
Resource for locating morels:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdXKfNwP/ Thanks especially: Linda, Kristy, and Debbie.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.