Last week, I wrote about local wildflowers and ground cover which contain beneficial herbs.
This week, you will learn about more plants that our ancestors used for medicinal purposes. Before the era of penicillin, sulfur drugs and other antibiotics, our grandmothers had an herbal cure for nearly everything. Sometimes their remedies worked and at other times, not so much.
Here are a few more tried and true ones. (CAUTION: do not consume anything unless you are 100% knowledgeable of the herbs or check with an herbal remedy expert.)
ACHES/PAINS: Boil willow bark to make a tea for aches and pains. Willow has the same chemical that is found in aspirin, and it is an antiseptic that kept infections in the gums from occurring and an analgesic.
CONSTIPATION: Ginger root can be boiled to make tea for constipation.
COUGHS: Cherry bark, honey, and whiskey are blended together for coughs.
Peppermint tea is good for coughs.
ECZEMA: For eczema soak hands or other affected places with solution of boiled iron weed root to stop itching.
KIDNEY STONE PAIN: Boil iron weed root to make a solution that can be drunk as a tea to prevent or ease kidney stones.
MENOPAUSE SYMPTOMS: My daddy spoke often of being sent to the woods to retrieve iron wood tree bark. My grandmother boiled it to make a tea for women to drink as they were going through menopause.
PSORIASIS: Sarsaparilla root (and sarsaparilla capsules) can be used to clear up psoriasis.
RHEUMATISM: Sassafras root brewed into a tea for rheumatism. It has a strong scent and taste similar to root beer.
STINGS: Making a paste of soda can be applied to stings and thorn scratches. This neutralizes the acid that is in both. Plantain leaves, that grow everywhere, can be crushed and pressed onto a sting or scratch.
TREATMENT OF WOUNDS: Wild Ginger (Heart Leaf/Asarum) was used by Native Americans and later by Euro-American Settlers as a poultice to treat wounds. Medical researchers have identified two antibiotic compounds in the plant so its historical use as an antibiotic has been validated. These plants grow in warm moist soil. When rolled between the palms it releases a surprising aroma.
UPSET STOMACH: Boil yellow root in a solution and drink.
NEXT WEEK: Edible plants.
Special thanks: Bill Oxendine, Leroy Moore, Linda Oxendine, Sheri Taylor, and Debbie Payne.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached on Facebook and at seriousuu@yahoo.com.
