Since Spring has arrived, I find myself looking closely at wild flowers and ground cover as well as examining the bark of various trees.
Dandelions are prolific as are wild violets. Both plants are edible. Poke is also coming up all around dead tree stumps and dead vegetation along fence rows and gardens.
As a child, I would go on poke gathering walks and gather up young poke plants for my Mother to cook for supper.
While I was on one of my recent daily walks, I began to thinking back to those days when I would walk along paths gathering brightly colored leaves, wild flowers, hickory nuts, and interesting rocks. I began to notice plants my Mother said that her Mother, my grandmother Susan Jane Cobb Hubbard, used to make into medicine.
For my next series, I began thinking why not ask my friends for their Grandmother’s herbal and plant remedies and write about them. So for the next two weeks, I’ll be collecting and writing about herbal and plant remedies from friends who range in age from 50 to 80; their common trait had to be they spent their childhoods in Appalachia. I asked all of them to think back to medicines or remedies that their mothers, grandmother or great grandmother made from herbs, trees or plants found in their surrounding areas.
Grannies and Great grannies may have concocted cold remedies, tonsillitis gargles, poultices, cough syrups or first aid remedies. What were the ingredients used for each one?
This was my lucky week! I heard from so many people that I may have more than two weeks’ worth of information.
CARE OF NEWBORN BABIES: A tea was brewed out of dry leaves of the catnip herb and was given to newborns babies.
Young mothers were told it had a woodsy grassy taste, and it contained relaxing agents which would calm a newborn and help the baby to sleep.
CONGESTION: Make a poultice with onions and place on chest.
DENTAL HYGIENE: A small brush made with the crushed ends of a stick from a willow tree was used to clean teeth.
FIRST AID REMEDIES: Sunburn: Soak a brown paper bag in vinegar and place on sunburned skin
Stinging Insect Bite: Flatten a small ball of masticated chewing tobacco; place on top of the sting. Hold for one minute. A copper penny can be placed and held on top of the bite is another method.
MORNING SICKNESS: Pregnant women were given a drink made with boiled peach tree bark mixed with a small amount of bourbon
PREVENTION: An acifidity ball/bag was made with an herbal resin placed inside a small bag and tied into a pendent to wear around the neck to ward off diseases. (often used during Spanish Flu.)
SLEEP AID: After boiling plantain leaves, add a piece of peppermint candy for a calming drink before bedtime.
More will follow next week from COUGHS to UPSET SOMACHS.
Very special thanks to: Sheri Taylor, Wilma Joyce Smith, Debbie Payne, Wilda Hammons.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached on Facebook and at seriousuu@yahoo.com.
