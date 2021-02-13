I’ve heard it said, that your living is determined not so much by what life brings you as by the attitude you bring to life, Not so much by what happens to you as by the way your mind looks at what happens.
My grandma’s wise words ring as true today as when I was a child feeling miserable and unhappy, “there is no danger of developing eye strain from looking on the brighter side of things,” were her words to me. Since those days, the world has changed a great deal and so have I. I have lived long enough to appreciate grandma’s effort in trying to motivate me to look on the brighter side of life. I firmly believe looking on the positive side helps one to expect only the best in themselves as well as others.
On that note here are a few thoughts I’ve learned that help to look on the brighter side of life.
I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life goes on, and it will be better tomorrow. Regardless of your relationship with your parents, you will miss them when they are gone from your life.
I’ve learned, our need to be perfect will lessen in time.
I’ve learned kindness is a language, which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.
Being a good example is not the main thing in influencing others. IT IS THE ONLY THING.
We must take full responsibility for ourselves, for who we become, for how we live each day.
A person’s true character is revealed by what he does when no one is watching. The first step to wisdom is silence, the second is listening, and your words are windows to your heart. You can win more friends with your ears then you mouth.
Kindness is the oil that takes the friction out of life. Those that deserve love the least need it the most.
Our children are like mirrors.they reflect our attitudes.
Reputation is made in a moment; character is built in a lifetime.
The heart is happiest when it beats for others.
My quote for today by W. Somerset Maugham, “It is a very funny thing about life, if you refuse to accept anything but the best you will very often get it”.
My thought for today, do not let the future be held hostage by the past, what the future
holds for us depends on what we hold for the future. Hardworking “todays” make high-winning “tomorrows.” unknown
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.