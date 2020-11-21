My apologies to my mother, she may kill me for telling about her EXTRA special Thanksgiving a couple years ago, but ever since the incident, I have thoroughly enjoyed telling it surely over a hundred times. My stepfather has very poor circulation, and he is always freezing. To combat his chilly condition, he keeps the heat on 85 degrees year round. Imagine that heat, combined with a oven and stove working overtime, yes, thats very hot folks. My mother hard at work, her hair pulled up on top of her head in a clip, sweating profusely in the kitchen. Since dinner was a couple hours away, mom thought it would be fitting to strip off her top while she was baking. She was in the privacy of her own home ya know.
Smelling the aroma of the cake in the oven, she wanted to check it for doness. She has the same reliable stove she got when I was in 8th grade, although it has a glass panel on the outside, you have to open the door to see what's baking. Clutching her oven mitts, she opened the door and leaned in, rotating the cake. Deciding to leave the cake in for a few more minutes, she released the oven door handle and it slammed shut. Now it took a moment, as mother hung there, her well endowed chest now in inside with the cake, that taking off her shirt was a bad mistake. She flung the door open and grabbing her chest, now branded like a steer by the GE emblem on the door and ran over to the kitchen sink splashing cool water on herself. Although it didn't merit a trip to the emergency room, some cream and a loose fitting shirt seemed to help, and no one could look her in the eye without laughing when asking her to pass the potatoes. That was the last time my mother baked topless.
Hope you enjoy this easy treat, it's an easy take on old timey fried pies, send your recipes to kdcole1120@gmail.com
Mini Baked Pies
Refrigerated pie crust, unrolled
1/2 c. sugar
4 tsp. ground cinnamon
Egg white (for wash)
Filling: Apple butter or apple pie filling
Line baking sheet with parchment paper, preheat oven to 350°. Roll out pie crust on lightly floured surface. Take biscuit or round cookie cutter, about 2-3 inches round, make cut out place to side. Fill cut out with tsp-tbsp full of filling. Take fork, press corners, sealing pocket as if were making a fried pie. Lightly brush pie with pastry brush dipped in egg white. Mix together sugar and cinnamon, sprinkle mixture over pie. Place pies on cookie sheet 1-inch apart, bake 10-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
