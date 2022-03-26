I think all professions and even every recreation is misunderstood by either those who have never participated or by the critics of that profession or recreation.
It’s only until we get to know someone close or get to participate, do we really begin to think a different way. This goes with hunting for sure. Many people think all hunters fall into the same category.
They think we are all rednecks, republicans, and even racists. Many think of us as people who rarely have compassion for animals but only revel in taking their lives. They think most of us are set in our ways, unwilling to learn, and unwilling to change. And I get it.
Some hunters are these things. And they are vocal in their opinions. But most of the hunters I know are as diverse as any other group. And it’s fun for me when I get to engage with people who are not familiar with hunters and who are unsure about what we are all about.
I like it when they discover some of their preconceived ideas were wrong. I think every business, organization and group wants to be understood for who they really are. It’s the same when we talk about those Christians who gather each Sunday. The place that most call church.
A few weeks ago, a fairly famous personality made this statement. She said, “I’ve always said you’ll find much better folks in a bar than on a church pew.” I’ve not been able to get this statement from my mind.
Even though I was upset with the statement, I was not upset with the person making it. She only knew what she had been taught by people like me and others. And it was not that her statement was wrong, because it wasn’t. It was that she actually thought good people are the ones who ought to be in church. And nothing could be further from the truth.
You see, I’m one of those bad people she is referring to. If you know me, you would know the struggles I have with being good.
What I have learned however is church is meant to be like an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. At an AA meeting everyone who attends knows they are not the person they want to be, and neither is everyone else there. But they gather with struggling people to hear words of hope and help. And every Sunday millions of bad people go to church. It is full of people who sin, struggle, and suffer.
We gather because we believe we will hear a word of hope and help that will carry us through another week.
So, if you think there are better people at the bar, you are without a doubt correct. But the reason is, the bar was not designed to host those who struggle, suffer, and sin. But the church was.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.