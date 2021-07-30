As I announced in last week’s article, this week I will be writing stories our Dad told about the Heidrick Baseball Team along with other teams in the area. Our dad, Sherman Oxendine, loved baseball more than anything else, family and friends not included.
My brother Bill Oxendine wrote these stories for The Oxendine History Book Vol. 2 published December 27, 2010. Brother Bill, an avid fan as well wrote these stories after hearing our Dad, Sherman, tell them over and over again.
Bill wrote, “Here are two stories I vividly recall. One Sunday, Heidrick was playing Gatliff, a coal camp community in Whitley County. A fight broke out between Bass Deaton from Heidrick and a player from Gatliff over a slide into second base. A melee resulted which included players from both teams, fans, and families. It took the law, the Sheriff, and deputies to re-establish order. Gatliff was due to host Heidrick the next week, and word got out to everyone to be ready for another knockdown, drag out fight. Having been warned in advance Dad said, every able bodied person, criminal, child, derelict and cripple armed with guns, knives and clubs showed up in Gatliff the next Sunday. Heidrick had no problems as they outnumbered the Gatliff spectators by a three to one margin.”
“Another story dad told was one in which he was a base runner on second base when the pitcher, Arnold “Lasses” West, Swan Pond Team, was wide, causing the ball to hit Dad in the mouth, which caused an ensuing stop of the game. Dad’s mouth was mashed with several of his teeth knocked loose. His sister, my aunt, Genell Oxendine Jackson, wanted to whip the pitcher, this caused his mother, Dora Shorter Oxendine, some embarrassment as she was a fan as well. Everywhere I went I always heard how good a ball player my dad was.”
After the end of WWII, our Dad returned home after four and a half years of military service and attended Union College enrolling as a Junior to finish his degree in history. He said he was a “man among children as all Union’s players were so much younger than he was.”
More of Dad’s Baseball Stories will be continued in next week’s issue.
I would like to thank, my brother, Bill Oxendine for the use of his story about our father and Jakalyn Jackson first cousin, for the use of the photograph. Please give me your feedback. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com
