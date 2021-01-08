The first of the year always leaves me motivated and depressed. Motivated to clear away clutter, loose a few pounds, finish a craft but also depressed from feeling trapped inside by short bouts of daylight and winter weather. It's a bipolar way of living for at least the next couple of months.
I'm sure most of us have made the resolution to loose weight. Even if you didn't, with all the diet and gym commercials on television, it's enough to motivate the masses. There are so many diets out there, it's hard to find one you can follow. I have tried so many, most gave little results. The older I get, the more I realize, if you are happy and healthy, that's all that matters. Life is short. Spend the money, take the long way home, and eat the cake!
However, if you are trying to battle the buldge, try to find a partner to help keep you motivated. Consult a physician before any drastic dietary change and be reasonable about your weight loss goals. I hope this is your year! This recipe is on many a diet due to it's protein power, but it is also great for a snack. If you have a favorite winter recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Tuna Salad
Ingredients:
1 can chunk light tuna, packed in water, drained
1 tbsp reduced fat mayo
1 tbsp sweet relish, *can substitute with chopped dill relish
salt, pepper to taste
*optional-1 hard boiled egg, peeled and chopped
In medium bowl, add all ingredients. Stir until well combined, serve with crackers or on bread.
