This time of the year we see all the 2021 trend predictions. Fashion is predicting the return of the 70s with maxi dresses and wide leg jeans. People wanting to buy or build new homes will be looking for home offices, pools, space for multiple family generations, garden space and up to date kitchens. And the colors for 2021 range from gray to blue to yellow, with yellow representing the light at the end of the 2020 tunnel.
There have been many negative impacts of 2020, but one of the positive outcomes has been a real interest in overall wellness, including mental health. Reports show that people around the world have been paying more attention to their mental and physical health. The wellness industry is expected to get a boost the all around the world as people discover self-care. Wellness is not just eating right and exercising, but adopting lifestyle changes that make you feel good, more confident, more energetic, and happier.
At the Global Wellness Summitt one of the top predictions for 2021 is "we will see more customized immunity tests...to pinpoint what immune therapies best suit your system and situation." One size fits all doesn't work in a world post COVID-19. Here are some wellness trends to watch out for in 2021 and adapt to your lifestyle:
Immune System. In the middle of a pandemic, it's no surprise that searches relating to keeping our immune system healthy has gone up 700%. Besides following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, there are things you can do yourself to help keep your immune system healthy. Getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and eating a well-balanced diet. Expect to see food companies pointing out the vitamins A, C, and D and zinc in their products, since these nutrients boost our immune systems.
Gut Health. We have all heard about probiotics being good for our gut. The "bugs" found in fermented foods like yogurt enhance our whole body. And they have now added prebiotics, which contains fiber. A healthy gut is especially connected to a healthy immune system, as well as, being called the body's second brain.
Anti-Inflammation. Searches for topics relating to anti-inflammation have gone up 250%. People are interested in the signs of inflammation and inflammation fighting foods. Inflammation is a normal response that we have to protect us, but too much over a long period of time can do damage in our bodies. Diseases like cancer, heart disease, and arthritis are connected to chronic inflammation. It's been shown that the Mediterranean diet is very good at curbing inflammation.
Plant Protein. Getting our protein from plants has been increasingly popular for awhile, and it will continue increasing in popularity into 2021. We have the Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat products as examples for meat substitutes. There are milk alternatives like soy and oat products. People are looking for recipes using things like black beans to make their own at home burgers. Leaves out all the additives too. The plant protein basics are enjoying a new life also: tofu, lentils, chickpeas, and beans. And paying 99 cents for a can of beans, beats paying $5 per pound for ground beef.
Drinking Less. Some drank more during the first few months of the pandemic, but that changed as time went by. People began to notice the negative effects of too much drinking. People are cutting back on drinking to help boost their immune system and achieve their health goals. But in order to survive, breweries are creating more nonalcoholic beers. They have seen the writing on the wall and are adapting to stay in business.
Sleep. We are learning more and more about the benefits of getting enough sleep. We can also see the results of not getting the right amount of sleep. A tired person driving is the same as a person who is drinking and driving. Sleep impacts our immune system, our cravings, our moods, our skin, and our ability to focus, just to name a few. More people are turning off the TV and their computers and phones in order to get more sleep as we head into 2021.
Gardening. Gardening is nothing new, but like so many other areas of our lives the pandemic has brought a new perspective. There has been a surge in backyard gardens. Google searches regarding gardening doubled in 2020 compared to previous years. Seed companies sold 8 to 10 times more seeds than usual. (Remember one of the home trends for 2021 is a home with a space for a garden?) Gardening on its own helps lower stress, builds muscle, and improves one's mood.
These are just a few of the healthy trends we are seeing for 2021. More mental health services and more informative food labels are also trending. People want what's best for themselves and their families. Unfortunately, it has taken a pandemic to get us to actively do our research and make the necessary changes for healthy lifestyles. And 2021 is the year we move forward and make our experiences in 2020 really count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.