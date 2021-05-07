biscuit
Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect biscuit "better" than mom used to make-we may have found it! Some of my earliest memories are those in the kitchen with my mom. She would roll out her biscuits on the counter and occasionally let me use the rim of an old glass to cut out the biscuits in a perfect round shape.

This recipe is really unique because it simplifies some of the "old timey" directions of biscuits that some of us fail. The secret ingredient that gives these biscuits a kick may surprise you. Who knows, it may be better, but don't get caught saying that! Wishing all mothers a Happy Mother's Day and if you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

7 Up Biscuits

Ingredients:

4 c. Bisquick

1 c. Sour cream

1 c. 7-Up

1/2 c. melted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° degrees.  Mix Bisquick, sour cream, and 7 Up. Dough will be very soft, knead and fold dough until well mixed. Pat dough out and cut biscuits using round biscuit or cookie cutter. Melt butter in bottom of cookie sheet or 9x13 casserole dish. Place biscuits on top of melted butter and bake 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned.

