I remember fondly the notion that this pandemic would be over by Summer, but here we are, seeing many well over 200 cases in our little town. Parents and Teachers confused and worried about when or if school will start. Everyday is spent waiting on a news of what we must do in order to get this under control and move forward. I have so many thoughts. Will there be no trick or treating? What about holiday gatherings? How do we explain that Santa can travel and go to so many houses, but not spread Covid?
With so much uncertainty, each day is still a blessing regardless. Everyday that you wake healthy and well is a blessing. If you want to please those around you, or need a snack for those home schoolers, this cake is a real treat. It's easy to throw together and big on taste. If you have a great recipe that you would like to share with me, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
1/2 c. butter
1-8oz. cream cheese
1 c. sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1/3 c. milk
2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
1 c. blueberries, fresh or canned
Topping:
1/2 c. Brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. sifted flour
3 tbsp. butter
Directions: Cream butter, sugar, and cream cheese. Add eggs, one at a time and blend well. Mix dry ingredients, and add alternately with milk and vanilla. Fold in blueberries. Pour into greased pan(s). In separate bowl, cut butter into brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour, until well blended. Put topping onto cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees. 9x13 pan 30-35 minutes. OR divide batter into (2) 10 inch pie plates for 30 minutes.
