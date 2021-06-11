Seeing the demolition of an old building on the Court Square, I saw so many people talk about their memories of what it used to be. I barely remember it being the Dime Store when i was a kid, my mom would let me get a pack of hair berets for my hair. Sadly, each of the old decaying structures downtown mean something to us. Our hometown is like a worn out old quilt, each patch is a piece of one of Us and how this place impacted us, forever in our hearts.
With so much uncertainty in the world, each day is still a blessing regardless. Everyday that you wake healthy and well is a blessing. If you want to please those around you, or need a snack for those home schoolers, this cake is a real treat. It's easy to throw together and big on taste. If you have a great recipe that you would like to share with me, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
1/2 c. butter
1-8oz. cream cheese
1 c. sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1/3 c. milk
2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
1 c. blueberries, fresh or canned
Topping:
1/2 c. Brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. sifted flour
3 tbsp. butter
Directions: Cream butter, sugar, and cream cheese. Add eggs, one at a time and blend well. Mix dry ingredients, and add alternately with milk and vanilla. Fold in blueberries. Pour into greased pan(s). In separate bowl, cut butter into brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour, until well blended. Put topping onto cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees. 9x13 pan 30-35 minutes. OR divide batter into (2) 10 inch pie plates for 30 minutes.
