Last week I introduced you to the Knox Historical Museum’s 2021 calendar. I asked some questions about the information that appeared on the calendar. The first one had to do with General U.S. Grant and his visit to Barbourville. General Grant visited Barbourville on January 6, 1864. This specialized calendar features facts and dates related to our unique historical corner of Kentucky. All photographs are of high resolution and quality, suitable for framing.
Here are the remaining answers to last week’s questions. Dr. Thomas Walker crossed the Cumberland River and built the first house in Kentucky on April 23, 1750.
Knox County was created by an Act of Legislature on December 18, 1799. Our county was officially established on June 2, 1800.
The Civil War Battle of Barbourville occurred on September 19, 1861.
The Barbourville Fire Department was organized on March 1, 1929. The Knox Drive-In opened on October 31st , Halloween in 1954. On November 17, 1959, the Flood Wall was dedicated in Barbourville. The Knox Historical Museum opened on October 9, 1988.
Since no one either called or emailed me with the answer to this year’s calendar theme, I will continue the
contest until someone does. Remember, volunteers, their family members and officers of the Knox Historical Museum are not eligible.
If you know the theme of this year’s calendar, be the first call me 606-546-3940 or email me at seriousuu@yahoo.com, you could win a 2021 Calendar. While the Museum is closed due to the pandemic, you can take a virtual tour on the Museum’s website.
Museum Closing Extended
The Knox Historical Museum and Genealogy Center will remain closed for an indefinite period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planned date for reopening had been Jan. 6, 2021, but the surge in local infections forced a lock down of the Barbourville Municipal building.
No research or genealogy services will be available until the City of Barbourville government declares that it is safe to open the building. Reopening will be announced in the Mountain Advocate and the museum website, knoxhistoricalmuseum.org.
For the present, all contact with the museum should be in writing to Knox Historical Museum, PO Box 1446, Barbourville, KY 40906
