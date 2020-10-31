I always enjoy the story from long ago about the captain and his crew coming under attack by a pirate ship.
With those pirates trying to hijack his vessel, the captain yelled to his first mate, “Bring me my red shirt.”
The first mate rushed to the captain’s quarters and got the red shirt, which the captain put on before leading his crew to victory over the pirates.
A couple hours later, the lookout shouted a warning about two more pirate ships approaching. The captain yelled to his first mate, “Bring me my red shirt.” And, again, the captain and his crew defeated the pirates.
The men sat on the deck that night celebrating their victories, and asked the captain why he put on a red shirt before each battle.
“Well, that way,” the captain explained, “if I am wounded, the red shirt would hide the blood, and you men will continue to fight unafraid.”
Early the next morning, the lookout yelled a warning that 10 pirate ships were coming at them. The men looked to their captain, expecting his usual command. But this time, the captain yelled, “Bring me my brown pants.”
The Bible tells the story of a man who needed brown pants. His name was King Belshazzar, and he, because of his prideful ways, got crossways with God. You remember he was throwing a big party one night, no doubt laughing and living it up when something happened that scared him terribly.
“In the same hour came forth fingers of a man’s hand, and wrote over again the candlestick upon the plaster of the wall of the king’s palace: and the king saw the part of the hand that wrote. Then the king’s countenance was changed, and his thoughts troubled him, so that the joints of his loins were loosed, and his knees smote one against another” (Daniel 5:5-6).
Have you ever thought much about what it means for the joints of the loins to be loosened? Most people have concluded that that phrase means Belshazzar grew weak all of a sudden and his legs failed him. Some others think it means Belshazzar lost control of his bodily functions and dirtied himself.
The fingers wrote, “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN.” Daniel was called in to translate the words: “God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.”
The Bible tells us in Hebrews 10:31 that “it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” Belshazzar experienced that first hand. He was not prepared at all for that meeting. He had lived a prideful life of self-indulgence. He had not considered that eternity awaited him.
Let’s not be caught off guard like Belshazzar. Let’s make ourselves ready by trusting in Christ. That way, when our hour comes, we won’t need to yell for someone to bring us our brown pants.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
