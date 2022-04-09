Caroline C. White breaks through several glass ceilings in her lifetime

This week’s article brings to an end our 2022 Women’s History Month Series.
This week’s extraordinary woman is multi-talented in several areas. She has traveled widely, is a shrewd politician, is unafraid of meeting her opponents head on, and is a fierce defender of human rights.
She has broken through several glass ceilings in her lifetime. Venturing to go where very few women have gone, she is an inspiration to all who meet her. Not only is Caroline Chenko White a woman with vision and strength, but she was the first woman in Kentucky’s Southeast Region to serve in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Before she was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives, 86th District, this hard working woman did a multitude of jobs including working as an Insurance Agent, a homemaker, a March of Dimes Volunteer, and an employee at Union College where she was named Secretary of the Year.
In the 1950’s, she worked in Washington DC for the Federal Government in the United States Information Services, IDS, Office of Security for the Voice of America. Lastly, she served in the Kentucky Legislature from 1984 until 1990.
After the death of her husband, Jimmy in 1983, with one year remaining in his term, Caroline ran for his open seat in the fall of 1984 and won.
Winning over her Republican opponent, she went on to work on several critical standing committees. She was the Democratic Vice-Chairman of the Education Committee; a member of the Counties and Special Districts Committee; Natural Resources and Environmental Committee; and Health and Welfare Committee.
During her time on the Education Committee, she sponsored HB 779 that allowed teachers to retire after 27 instead of 30 years of service with no reduction in benefits.
The Kentucky Education Association made the passage of the “27-and-out” bill one of their biggest priorities. Caroline also sponsored HB 125 which would provide free textbooks for all public school children in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
After listening to many of her constituents from the coal regions in the 86th district, she sponsored HB 94 which would exempt underground coal operators who mine an area of 2 acres or less or who extract less than 50,000 tons of coal a year from having to buy surface permits.
Coal-region legislators say any increase in the bond would have hurt the small operators. “I’m trying to keep the little fellas in business.” said Rep. Caroline White, D-Barbourville. “They’re desperate.”
During one of her election cycles, Democrat incumbent Caroline White turned back two challengers and went on to win the re-election in a tough House race.
Caroline, who currently resides in Louisville, enjoys talking to her children, visiting with her grandchildren, playing card games with friends, and keeping up with current events.
I would like to thank Jill White, Caroline’s daughter for sending me the photograph, her son for locating me information on the House Bills she introduced, and Caroline for allowing me to interview her.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and Facebook.
