pot pie
Pixabay Photo

Summer is nearly here in case you couldn't tell and I'm here for it! I went outside the other day and just took in the sunshine from a cloudless day. It felt so good to feel the warmth on my skin and regardless of whatever chaotic thing pressed on in the background, that moment of sunshine recharged my heart and soul. I'm realizing that moments like that are what keep us going when it's easier to lay down and give up.

 
I haven't dusted off the grill or tinkered with the Blackstone yet, even though grilled summer foods are my favorite. My mom and I pledged that we were going to spend the summer grilling and chilling poolside, but the pool has yet to be cleaned and her new grill has yet to be taken out of it's box. Hopefully, this week  weather permitting, we can change that. If you're not ready to fire up the grill just yet, here is an easy recipe for a classic comfort food. Chicken Pot Pie was all the rage in the 80's and you will love this version of a blast from the past! If you would like to share with us one of your favorite summer recipes, email kdcole1120@gmail.com 
 
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole 
Ingredients:
3 c. Cooked boneless chicken breast
2 cans Cream of Chicken
1 large bag frozen vegetables, (should measure out close to 3 cups)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cans Pillsbury biscuits 
 
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9x13 casserole dish, set aside. In large bowl, combine Chicken, frozen vegetables,  cream of chicken, and cheese. Spread mixture evenly into casserole dish. Take raw biscuits, cut into fours. Arrange on top of mixture, cover lightly with foil. Bake for 20-25 minutes until mixture is bubbly, remove foil allowing biscuits to lightly brown baking for an additional 5-10 minutes, remove, and serve as a complete meal or with mashed potatoes. 

