Summer is nearly here in case you couldn't tell and I'm here for it! I went outside the other day and just took in the sunshine from a cloudless day. It felt so good to feel the warmth on my skin and regardless of whatever chaotic thing pressed on in the background, that moment of sunshine recharged my heart and soul. I'm realizing that moments like that are what keep us going when it's easier to lay down and give up.
I haven't dusted off the grill or tinkered with the Blackstone yet, even though grilled summer foods are my favorite. My mom and I pledged that we were going to spend the summer grilling and chilling poolside, but the pool has yet to be cleaned and her new grill has yet to be taken out of it's box. Hopefully, this week weather permitting, we can change that. If you're not ready to fire up the grill just yet, here is an easy recipe for a classic comfort food. Chicken Pot Pie was all the rage in the 80's and you will love this version of a blast from the past! If you would like to share with us one of your favorite summer recipes, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Chicken Pot Pie Casserole
Ingredients:
3 c. Cooked boneless chicken breast
2 cans Cream of Chicken
1 large bag frozen vegetables, (should measure out close to 3 cups)
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cans Pillsbury biscuits
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9x13 casserole dish, set aside. In large bowl, combine Chicken, frozen vegetables, cream of chicken, and cheese. Spread mixture evenly into casserole dish. Take raw biscuits, cut into fours. Arrange on top of mixture, cover lightly with foil. Bake for 20-25 minutes until mixture is bubbly, remove foil allowing biscuits to lightly brown baking for an additional 5-10 minutes, remove, and serve as a complete meal or with mashed potatoes.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Chicken Pot Pie, Oh, my!
- Fuson, Golden named to Knox Central SBDM council
- Gardening in Appalachia
- Three Knox teachers among those honored by Campbellsville University
- City beautified with new flowers, cleanup
- 37 compete in disc golf tourney
- Knox man charged with assaulting minor
- Cross Drain Operations Start Tuesday, May 31 on KY 6 in Knox County
Most Popular
Articles
- Sentence handed down for man charged in death
- Knox County Sheriff's Report
- Knox man charged with assaulting minor
- Miranda Nicole Lawson - Obituary
- Flat Lick man served with multiple warrants after caught shoplifting
- Three Knox teachers among those honored by Campbellsville University
- GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club racks up awards at State Convention
- SUPERINTENDENT RECEIVES ACCOMPLISHED AND EXEMPLARY MARKS ON FIRST YEAR EVALUATION
- Board praises Messer’s exemplary first year as City School Superintendent
- Fiscal Court Declares May 25 Kenneth Lay Day
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.