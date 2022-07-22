Last week I wrote about chickens and the part they played in our Appalachian Mountain communities. My stories this week come from Anita Carr Farmer and Debbie Payne.
Anita’s stories begin…We hatched some chickens when I was a child, but most ended up being roosters who chased me whenever I was in the yard. When I got off the school bus in the afternoon, I would always look for them. If they were in the front yard, I would have the bus driver drop me off at the driveway instead of at the mailbox, and then I had to run as fast as I could to get in the house before they saw me.
I also had a pet chicken named Sassy. He was found in a cow pasture where a chicken had a nest of eggs, but they had been stepped on by a cow and only one hatched. I took it home and kept it in a box by my bed with a hot water bottle wrapped in a towel until it got too big. We put it with the other chickens, and even though it was this little, tiny rooster, it would try to fight all the other chickens. I think a fox, or something killed it eventually.
Debbie’s story starts…When I was about five, my grandma and grandpa took me with them to visit neighbors. When we got there, we had to cross a creek on a little wooden bridge. Everyone was sitting out on the porch on this nice spring day. I know it was spring because there were chicks following the mother hens scratching in the bare dirt and snatching up bugs. I was enthralled! The adults were a having a quiet conversation while I coveted those chicks. I wanted some so badly I could feel their warm soft little bodies in my hands.
My grandma called me over and told me to go play with David, their neighbor’s grandson. DO NOT GO INTO the house, she cautioned! I asked about playing with the chicks and the woman told me I could have any that I could catch, and then she went to get me a box. To say I was thrilled is an understatement. David and I immediately set to chasing those chicks. As we ran around catching these fluff balls, we ended up at the back of the house.
David looked at me and said, “Pap is in there and he’s dead. Want to see him?”
Well of course I did; so we sneaked through the back door into a small bedroom. There lay an old man in a flannel shirt and bib overalls. David poked him and yelled, “Wake up.”
“See, he won’t wake up, he’s dead,” David replied. I nodded my head, and then we went back out to finish catching as many chicks as we could. Later, I went home with a box full of spring chicks and was happy as could be with my first flock of chickens.
More chicken stories to come. I would like to thank Anita Carr Farmer and Debbie Payne for their stories.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.