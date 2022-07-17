For the past two weeks, I have written about old houses, why we love old houses and enjoy their ambience. Interestingly enough, this week’s theme for my next story emerged from the online interview I did with Mayla McKeehan. The subject was chickens.
I began to think about people I once knew who either grew up with chickens running around in their yard or those who today raise chickens for food, show or income.
During the first half of the 20th century, our ancestors raised chickens for many assorted reasons. Specifically, they raised chickens to eat the many invading insects, including ticks, slugs, termites, grasshoppers, ants, and pill bugs. Additionally, farmers used,” chicken manure as compost and fertilizer. Chickens also help to reduce household food waste by eating vegetable scraps or today would be eating from my compost pile.
Of course, they bartered eggs with their local merchants and neighbors. Sunday dinner always contained fried chicken or boiled chicken with dumplings.
I have many more interesting chicken facts, but I need to get started on the retelling of these fantastic stories I have received from friends and family.
Our first story comes from Mayla McKeehan. “I remember, prior to installing a bathroom, they had an outhouse. Once when I was about four or five, I came back from the outhouse and my grandfather teased me that I had trampled his chicks on the way there. Of course, I had not, but he thought that was a funny joke to play on me. But I was horrified that I might have hurt a baby chick and cried and cried. I did not inherit that Carnes’ thick skin. He consoled me by giving me some coins.”
My second story comes from Linda Oxendine. She writes…“For at least five decades The Knox County Supply was located on the court square where the Sheriff’s Department is today.
Every spring before Easter they would have dozens and dozens of spring colored chicks for sale in their front window. Daddy always shopped there, and I would stand outside and watch the pink, purple, green and blue baby chicks. They were all having a big time running around and having fun.
The sign overhead said you could buy one for $1.50. I had my eye on a purple one and was certain that Daddy would buy it for me. That is when I ran inside to ask for money. “You don’t need that” was his reply and I was heartbroken! I cried quietly and waited beside the window for Daddy to come outside the store.
Mr. Gorman Taylor was behind Daddy, and he carefully slipped a purple chick in the pocket of my jacket. That little chick felt so soft in my hand and my heart was overflowing with joy! Mr. Gorman Taylor certainly made a new friend in me on that day.”
I would like to thank Mayla McKeehan and Linda Oxendine for submitting their stories for publication.
I will continue to share stories in next week’s Advocate. If you have a chicken story please send it to me at seriousuu@yahoo.com or Facebook Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer.
