Knox County holds many firsts especially in the area of accomplishments of numerous local women. This month’s series of articles in honor of Women’s History Month will focus on several contemporary women from Knox County who have gone above and beyond the definition of remarkable. This article will focus on a gifted woman, Christina Sowders, from Knox County who is creating fantastic food creations called Charcuterie Boards and Grazing Tables.
Her remarkable talent comes from a desire to prepare food in such ways that it’s to be enjoyed first with our eyes. We all experience food first by seeing it on a plate or platter. We experience the food we eat with all our senses. Just like a charcuterie platter or board set on a buffet table warmly invites us to see first, then touch and then taste its beautiful arrangement of delightful ingredients. It is an ideal way to please all palates both young and old alike. Its multiple arrangements of savory and sweet morsels delight hungry crowds both large and small. Plus, the results can be created and displayed in a beautifully artistic manner.
About six months ago, Christina started her own business, Southern Graze, quite by accident. Being from a large family, she was always entertaining for family parties and celebrations. Having worked in the food industry as a manager and district manager of Arby’s and Dairy Queen, she holds a certificate in food service management. She started out browsing Pinterest and other food based sites. After the pandemic struck, she was forced to stay at home and pursue her ideas and plans. One writer described that in this time of a global pandemic, the Charcuterie board served as a protein-packed meal or snack perfect for the whole family that felt like a special treat. Boards dressed with fresh fruits, various nuts, sweet treats, savory crackers, multiple hard and soft cheeses and pre-sliced meats of all kinds offer many choices.
Christina gives her clients various foods to choose from that they want included on their boards or grazing tables. It is a protein packed meal or treat that’s wholesome and authentic. She prepares grazing tables or boards for family gatherings that may be large or small. Served along with a simple salad, it becomes a deliciously nutritious meal. Whether it’s a wedding shower, wedding reception or a small family birthday celebration, Christina can meet everyone’s needs whether its decorative Dr. Seuss cake pops or fancy three tiered cheese delicacies.
Her future is as bright as are her plans to grow her catering business. Today she looks at an empty store front window and dreams of glass cases holding her beautiful Charcuterie platters and colorful creations.
Christina can be reached on the Facebook page called Southern Graze.
I would like to personally thank Christina Sowders for allowing me to interview her and also my husband Russ Farmer who acts as my editor.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be found on Facebook and seriousuu@yahoo.com.
