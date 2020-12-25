Perhaps you heard about the guy who had gotten one of those toy model car sets for Christmas.
His wife teased him about it. “The box says it’s for children 7 years old and up, and you’re 41,” she said.
“The joke was on her, though,” the fellow said, “because I got it done in two years.”
When my kids were small, I couldn’t begin to calculate how many hours I spent putting together things that said “some assembly required.” There were dollhouses, kitchen sets, swing sets, and lots of things I’ve mercifully forgotten. Too often, these gifts meant I had to work late into the night to have them ready by Christmas morning.
After a few futile attempts to do it my way, I’d typically pull out the instructions to try to see where I went wrong. Sometimes, it turned out I had done nothing right and would have to start over.
That’s kind of the way it is with our lives. We attempt to do things our way, but end up making a huge mess. That’s when we consult the instruction manual – the Bible – and find out where we went wrong. Then, the Lord gives us an opportunity to start over again.
Jesus, of course, is the one who gives us that new start. That’s why Christians are so excited about celebrating the birth of Christ. It’s an amazing thing that He was willing to leave the glory of Heaven to live among us and ultimately to die for us.
People have always had a tendency to try to save themselves by “being good” and by “doing good.” What’s hard for us to understand is that “there is none righteous, no, not one” (Romans 3:10). We tend to compare ourselves to bad neighbors down the street or to inmates in the state prison and decide we’re good. But if we compare ourselves to a holy God, we find that we come up far short on the righteousness scale.
That’s why Jesus came on that first Christmas, wrapped in simple swaddling clothes as a gift to the whole world. That baby lying in that manager was and is the Savior of the world, and He alone is able to straighten out the messes we make of our lives.
You know how on Christmas Eve we feel like we should call for help to get those gifts marked “some assembly required” put together after we’ve messed them up. Well, that’s just exactly what Jesus wants us to do when we realize we’ve made messes of our lives.
He’s just a prayer away.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.