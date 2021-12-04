This week’s essay comes from a very loyal reader, Wilma Joyce Davis Smith. Shown in this week’s photos are Wilma Joyce with her Mother and her Father.
My first and second Christmas were celebrated at the Big Gem Coal Mining Camp in Bell County, KY where dad’s job was working at the tipple. My third Christmas was celebrated in Boone Height, which is a small community located one mile from Barbourville, KY where dad worked for People’s Gas Company.
I remember someone dressed as Santa coming to our house, banging on the side and front of the house, opening the door, and coming into the living room. I ran screaming and got on my dad’s lap. I did not calm down until dad had the Santa remove his suit. Therefore, I grew up never believing in Santa Claus, and yes, I usually got pajamas for Christmas.
My parents became members of Roadside Baptist Church in 1946 where I learned the Christmas Carols, Bible verses, and short parts in the church’s annual Christmas play. I had a wonderful Sunday School teacher, Mrs. Foister Farmer, who taught me about the birth of Jesus and did a gift exchange by helping me and my friends write our names on pieces of paper, dropping them into a hat, and then letting each of us draw out a secret name. I always enjoyed selecting and wrapping a gift for my secret person.
Dad would find and cut the prettiest cedar tree in the woods and bring it into our living room. Mom decorated with glass bulbs, colored lights, and lots of icicles. She placed an angel on top of the tree and white cotton around the bottom of the tree. We opened gifts on Christmas morning and ate a large meal in the afternoon.
With the help of my grandfather, James W. Davis, and a friend, Arthur Fisher, my dad built the Bunny Store which was a general store. A variety of items were sold including clothing, shoes, kerosene, feed, food, first aid and cold remedies, etc. During the Christmas Season men gathered around the gas heater, discussing the weather, local and world events, and sometimes played checkers. Women came to buy groceries and a few Christmas items, and exchange recipes. A cedar jewelry chest with a punch board was usually on the counter, and most people enjoyed trying to guess where the winning punch was located on the board so they could take it home or give it to someone as a gift. My mom sold lots of very large red and white peppermint candy sticks, mixed flavors of hard candy, boxes of stick candy, chocolate drops, horehound candy, firecrackers, and tobacco during the holidays. She often made treat bags (usually filled with an orange, apple, banana, chocolate drops, and mixed nuts) for the church to hand out on Sunday before Christmas. I sometimes helped with filling the bags.
My community was a huge part of my Christmas during the 1950s.
I would like to thank Wilma Joyce Davis Smith for allowing me to use her story and photographs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.