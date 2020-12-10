For the next month, I plan on writing a series of articles based on interviews with people who lived and grew up in Knox County during the 1950 and 1960’s. This series will describe the Christmas traditions of these families who lived in Barbourville and the surrounding neighborhoods. What follows is my first interview I did with Glenda Messer Owens last week.
We lived at Heidrick on the old 25E Highway just between the Heidrick Grade School and the Highland Park Baptist Church on the left side of the road. I was born at my home to Minnie Gregory Messer and Elijah, (Lige) Messer on April 1, 1946; Dr. Clifton delivered me. he youngest of four children, two boys and one sister. In birth order were: Carl Donald, Janet Lee, William James (W.J.) and me.
I was either 8 or 9 when this picture was taken. I am standing with my Mother in front of our Christmas tree, a live pine. We cut it down out of the yard. (After Christmas, we always took our tree out back of our house and burned it; it was so dry it would make a loud noise when it was set on fire.)
At Christmas, my family would have someone dress up like Santa and come to the house; probably because I was the youngest child. I think my older brother told me that he played Santa Claus one time. I always believed in Santa Claus. The kids at school would tell me there was not a Santa, and it would make me mad. I could not tell you what the gift was I was holding, but probably it was a new winter coat or pajamas. We got winter clothes and other things we needed at Christmas. I am sure I got a toy that year. Once I got a Tiny Tears doll from Santa. Another time, I got a record player along with records of children songs.
My Dad would bring fresh fruit, nuts, and hard candy in at Christmas time. We did not have those items everyday like now. I remember helping my grandfather, who lived with us until his death in 1955, cut up fruit for a fruit salad and helping him crack walnuts till our hands was black. It did not seem like we had many nuts after getting them all cracked open.
Glenna finished her interview by telling me that these were all “precious memories.”
Coming Next Week: More stories of Barbourville at Christmas time, a look back at people, traditions, and our city.
