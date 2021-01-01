This December, I have been writing a series of articles based on interviews with people who lived and grew up in Knox County during the 1950 and 1960’s. This week’s story took place in 1936 and offers us a unique chance to peek inside the living room of a historic home and discover the traditions of a Barbourville family who lived on Main Street. What follows is my fourth interview I did with Jack Gibson last week. The following story is one that Jack, a resident of Hideaway, Texas, and a loyal reader of the Barbourville Mountain Advocate sent to me.
A Short Christmas Story
Told for Graham & Nora
By their Uncle Jack Gibson Christmas 2017
Shown in the photo is young Jack Gibson kneeling in front of the fireplace.
I vaguely remember the fireplace in our first house on Main Street in Barbourville, Kentucky, but not this picture or this Christmas, my 3rd. I was only two years and two weeks old. My birthday was December 10th. We actually used the coal burning fireplace for heat in the living room and had additional gas heaters in other rooms for winter warmth. Our home was rather “modern” for this time and place.
This picture was made by my Dad whose hobby was photography. Mom made the decorations and helped me to pose correctly. The photo was part of the family’s first photo Christmas card which was sent to family and friends. Notice the word “Gibson” printed under the fireplace with “Alberta” (my Mom) to the left, “Byron” (my Dad) to the right, and “Jack” under the middle.
Christmas was nice but was usually very cold in Barbourville in December. We had snow every winter and the nearby small lake froze over with thick ice. A few years after this photo was taken, I sledded around in the yearly snows and tried to skate on the frozen lake a little. Since Barbourville was so cold in the winter, that it became one of the reasons the family moved to sunny DeLand, Florida, when I was eleven years old.
Christmas in Florida was also very nice….and quite a bit warmer!
Special thanks to Jack Gibson for this special Christmas story.
