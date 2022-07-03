Coconut
Seems like everyone has a beach vacation planned or have worked hard this past weekend getting the pool ready for summer, I must say I'm jealous!  I reside on little farm with various critters and if you thought it's hard finding a good babysitter for your children,  there is certainly a shortage of people who will come and take on your daily farm chores and especially in the summer heat. Basically,  it may be a while before my toes hit pale sand or the turquoise water of a beautiful beach! 

If you are looking for something to make yourself feel "beachy" or "tropical" even though you remain in the comforts of your backyard,  I suggest you try this pie. One bite, you may feel like you are on a dream getaway, plus you don't have to be dressed in those hideous tropical shirts to enjoy! Got a summer treat that beats the heat, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Pina  Colada Pie

Ingredients:

2 pkgs (3.4 oz. each) instant vanilla pudding mix

1 1/2 c. Milk

1 1/4 tsp. Coconut extract

Yellow food coloring

1 (8 oz.) Crushed pineapple(drained)

1/4 c. Sweetened,  flaked coconut

5 c. Thawed frozen whipped topping

1 pkg (6 oz.) Prepared shortbread crust

Instructions:

On a microwave-safe plate, microwave 1/4 cup sweetened,  flaked coconut on High in 30-second intervals,  stirring,  until lightly browned.  Whisk together the  instant vanilla pudding mix, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1 1/4 tsp. coconut extract until thickened.  Stir in four drops of yellow food coloring,  then crushed pineapple and toasted coconut.  Fold in 3 cups of thawed whipped topping.  Spread into prepared shortbread crust. Cover, freeze 6 hours or overnight. Before serving,  spread 2 cups of thawed whipped topping and 2 tbsp. sweetened, flaked coconut.  If desired, garnish with pineapple and cocktail umbrella.  Makes 12 servings.

