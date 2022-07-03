Seems like everyone has a beach vacation planned or have worked hard this past weekend getting the pool ready for summer, I must say I'm jealous! I reside on little farm with various critters and if you thought it's hard finding a good babysitter for your children, there is certainly a shortage of people who will come and take on your daily farm chores and especially in the summer heat. Basically, it may be a while before my toes hit pale sand or the turquoise water of a beautiful beach!
If you are looking for something to make yourself feel "beachy" or "tropical" even though you remain in the comforts of your backyard, I suggest you try this pie. One bite, you may feel like you are on a dream getaway, plus you don't have to be dressed in those hideous tropical shirts to enjoy! Got a summer treat that beats the heat, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Pina Colada Pie
Ingredients:
2 pkgs (3.4 oz. each) instant vanilla pudding mix
1 1/2 c. Milk
1 1/4 tsp. Coconut extract
Yellow food coloring
1 (8 oz.) Crushed pineapple(drained)
1/4 c. Sweetened, flaked coconut
5 c. Thawed frozen whipped topping
1 pkg (6 oz.) Prepared shortbread crust
Instructions:
On a microwave-safe plate, microwave 1/4 cup sweetened, flaked coconut on High in 30-second intervals, stirring, until lightly browned. Whisk together the instant vanilla pudding mix, 1 1/2 cups milk, 1 1/4 tsp. coconut extract until thickened. Stir in four drops of yellow food coloring, then crushed pineapple and toasted coconut. Fold in 3 cups of thawed whipped topping. Spread into prepared shortbread crust. Cover, freeze 6 hours or overnight. Before serving, spread 2 cups of thawed whipped topping and 2 tbsp. sweetened, flaked coconut. If desired, garnish with pineapple and cocktail umbrella. Makes 12 servings.
