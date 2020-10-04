A fellow was walking down the street one day when he was approached by an especially pitiful looking homeless man asking for money to buy food.
“If I give you money, will you buy something healthy or are you just going to get some kind of greasy fast food burger?”
“No, I had to give up burgers long ago,” the homeless man said.
“Will you go buy salty French fries?” the fellow asked.
“I don’t eat salt,” the homeless man said. “It makes my blood pressure go sky high.”
“Will you spend the money on a sugary milkshake?”
“No,” the homeless man said. “I haven’t had a shake in 20 years.”
“Well,” the fellow said, “instead of giving you money, I’m going to take you to my house for a delicious home-cooked meal prepared special by my wife.”
The homeless man asked, “Won’t she be angry at you for bringing me to your home?
“Don’t worry about it,” the fellow said. “I want her to see what a man looks like after he has given up burgers, fries and milkshakes.”
Perhaps you’ve grown tired of people talking about their diet plans. Every day, we see folks show up on TV and on Facebook telling us what we should eat or drink to be healthy and thin. Interestingly, that’s nothing new. In fact, the Apostle Paul dealt with this very issue generations ago.
“One believeth that he may eat all things: another, who is weak, eateth herbs. Let not him that eateth despise him that eateth not; and let not him which eateth not judge him that eateth” (Romans 14: 2-3).
I find it fascinating that the Bible deals with the issue of diets. That’s because some people try to spiritualize what they eat? They’re apparently convinced that they’re somehow closer to God than others because they eat their veggies. Meanwhile, some others look down on the veggie eaters. Well, the Scriptures are clearly telling us in this particular passage that we shouldn’t judge others based on what they eat or on what they don’t eat.
I can see you fellows clipping this article, circling that scripture in red ink, and hanging it on the refrigerator, hoping your wife will read it and let you eat all the burgers, fries and shakes you want. If that tactic doesn’t work, you might have to bring a homeless guy to your house and let her see what the lack of fast food has done to him.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
