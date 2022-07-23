There are many things that make up a great cook and one thing is, how good is their cornbread?
God bless whoever played around and created cornbread, it can be used in just about anything. Some people like theirs with a good amount of cornmeal but I prefer a golden and sweet cornbread.
My dad showed me his secret cornbread recipe as a kid, adding a tbsp of sugar to the mixture for a touch of sweetness and it made all the difference.
A beautiful pone of cornbread can be crumbled in a tall glass of buttermilk-my dad’s favorite, throw it in a bowl of soup beans and watch it soak up the juice of the beans, or even cut a slice to plate up with summer vegetables, a perfect meatless meal that showcases a garden’s glory.
Cornbread is a perfect thing and over the years, people have adapted it to nearly a meal itself.
This recipe was given to me by Vicki Smith of Corbin, she also brought me some to try for myself and I was not disappointed! If you have a summer recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.