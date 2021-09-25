September is a month of many things. Summer that fades into Fall, foggy mornings covered in dew, and Friday night football, but something much more important than any of those simple things. September is also ovarian cancer awareness month. Known as a silent killer among women of all ages because symptoms are often overlooked. Every 23 minutes, a woman in the U.S. will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and 1 in 75 women will develop ovarian Cancer within their lifetime.
Honestly, most of us hear these statistics and still don't take it seriously. I did, but then it hit close to home for me. One of my best friends got diagnosed with stage 1A ovarian cancer at age 27. Think about age 27! She had a developed a large mass in her abdomen, some assumed difficult to shed baby weight, not the C word? When she told me, even though I smiled and told her she would beat it, I came home shocked, and cried every time the thought pushed it's way into my mind. I guess you would just have to know how special my friend is. She didn't grow up in an ideal home like most of us, in fact, for awhile she stayed with me. Together we always found some shenaigans to get into to. Sharing my clothes and listening to all my "so-called" problems at the time, she was like a little sister. I can't even recall one petty argument that teens often have but maybe God knew I needed her and she would need me later. She went to college, married, had a child, and got a college degree. She did it all, then this happened.
She had a surgery, finished her treatments, lost her hair, and never missed a beat. I never realized how brave she was. A survivor. She is back better than ever, now a counselor at Knox Central, and also is a voice and advocate for ovarian caner so that others will be educated and aware of the risks.
Thank you Fatemia Fuson for being strong, and also sharing your story with me. If you want more information about ovarian cancer, go to https:// ocrfa.org
She gave me one of her favorite recipes. She is constantly on the go and needs to throw together meals in a pinch. If you have a recipe to share email, kdcole1120@gmail.com
Three Envelope Pot Roast
Ingredients:
1 3-4 lb beef roast
1 c. water
1 c. salsa (if you don't like more spicy flavor, substitute with another cup water)
1 envelope onion soup mix
1 envelope Italian dressing mix
1 envelope of Au Jus mix
Directions:
Whisk together water, salsa, and seasoning packets. Place roast in crock pot. Pour seasoning and water mix over roast. Cook on low 8-10 hours, or on high 4-5 hours.
