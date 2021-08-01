White Chicken Chili
Courtesy of Taste of Home
With back to school approaching and me growing tired of hotdogs, hamburgers, and steaks; I've been on the prowl for quick recipes that I can throw together in a pinch. In a time where airfryers and instapots rule, there is still the ever wonderful crock pot. You can make anything from desserts to complete dinners in it. This recipe is to be prepared in the crock pot and is super easy
Creamy Chicken Tacos
Ingredients:
3-4 large boneles, skinless chicken breasts
1 8 oz. cream cheese, cubed
1 jar of mild salsa (can of Rotel can be substituted)
 
Directions:
In crockpot, spray inside with cooking spray. Add uncooked chicken breasts, followed by salsa, and then cream cheese. Cook on high for 3 hours or 5 hours on low. Stirring from time to time. When done, chicken should shred easily as it's very tender. Serve on flour tortillas with tomatoes, lettuce, or avocado.
 
*Variation: Prepare all ingredients listed above plus add 2 cans of undrained northern beans, cook as directed, serve with tortilla chips and becomes Mexican chicken chili. 
