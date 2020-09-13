Schools are starting back and summer seems to be quickly fading. Actually, this isn't true, summer weather can cling on into early October here in Kentucky. One thing is for certain, the rain has definitely dampened my spirits this year among other things. Being stuck at home due to Covid, I had a strange yearning for waves and sea salt in the air. Maybe it was because beach travel was shunned and felt so risky but tempting. It's been awhile since my feet hit the sand or I've felt the warm breeze that only exists on ocean shores as the sun rises and sets. There is nothing in the world like those simple gifts. I love Kentucky and the splendor of the mountains, but days like today, I wonder what life would be like carefree as it makes you feel picking up shells on a beach.
With back to school approaching and me growing tired of hotdogs, hamburgers, and steaks; I've been on the prowl for quick recipes that I can throw together in a pinch. In a time where airfryers and instapots rule, there is still the ever wonderful crock pot. You can make anything from desserts to complete dinners in it. This recipe is to be prepared in the crock pot and is super easyIf you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.comCreamy Chicken TacosIngredients:3-4 large boneles, skinless chicken breasts1 8 oz. cream cheese, cubed1 jar of mild salsa (can of Rotel can be substituted)Directions:In crockpot, spray inside with cooking spray. Add uncooked chicken breasts, followed by salsa, and then cream cheese. Cook on high for 3 hours or 5 hours on low. Stirring from time to time. When done, chicken should shred easily as it's very tender. Serve on flour tortillas with tomatoes, lettuce, or avocado.
*Variation: Prepare all ingredients listed above plus add 2 cans of undrained northern beans, cook as directed, serve with tortilla chips and becomes Mexican chicken chili.
