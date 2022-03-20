As I've gotten older, I realize how important it is to have some amazing women in your life. In life you will find that you will have many acquaintances, but most are lucky to have a handful of friends that come in clutch for the hard times. Most importantly at least one person to tell your secrets to, is a true treasure.
I'm sure alot of you grew up in a household that watched Steel Magnolias. If you ask most middle age women, it's a true work a art. To describe the movie at best is, it's centered around of group of friends who meet weekly at the beauty shop for hair and companionship. Having had my own beauty shop, I've probably never seen a truer depiction of what it's like in one, especially on a Saturday before Easter Sunday.. Their lives are riddled with successes however small, and of course tradegy. It's a group a woman you can easily identify with being that they too were part of the confines of a small town much like ours and the characters that keep the place alive and thriving. If you haven't watched this 80's classic, please do, but let me warn you, just as much as you're going to laugh, keep the Kleenex handy because there are also some tears.
Dolly Parton plays Truvy, the local hairdresser and as hairdressers know, they are just as much therapists as they are beauticians. Truvy, often giving matter of fact advice shares one of her favorite recipes and its simplicity alone should make you want to try it. As she warns, if it's too sweet, you can always serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! *Wink *Wink
If you have a favorite spring recipe, send it to me kdcole1120@gmail.com
Cuppa, Cuppa, Cuppa Dessert
Ingredients:
1 c. flour
1 c. sugar
1 c. fruit cocktail, juice and all
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Pour into a greased 8x8 baking pan or 8 inch cast iron skillet. Bake 20-25 minutes, or as Truvy would say, "gold and bubbly". *serves well with vanilla ice cream
