Growing up in my house, there were two things that mattered most, first there was fishing, and secondly, there was Kentucky basketball. It was common to hear about the one that got away or what UK could do to win it all. March was and always will be filled with madness, and in the event of a loss, there is also sadness. The good thing is we will recover from the loss, we will see another day, but sometimes you leave your broken heart on the court.
My dad set me up a ball goal when I was in grade school so I could practice at home. As I got older, my interests changed and it was rare I dribbled a ball much less paid any attention to that ball goal. Years passed, and we got the bright idea of getting a swimming pool. No, not a sleek in ground pool, but a large plastic pool; the kind that I have seen in nearly every yard of some of my neighbors as if it were some WalMart right of passage that we all must bear. In order to enjoy the pool in all its glory, we needed to remove the cemented ball goal. I took a shovel and loosened the ground around the secure cement. My step dad Rudy and I took turns trying to wiggle it loose with little success. My husband, ever determined to save the day runs and leaps into the air grabbing the goal like a big ape, falling to the ground with a giant thud. We peered over him, clutched in his arms was the goal, his eyes wide addled from the fall. I burst into laughter as he laid lifeless. Needless to say, Tarzan pulled vine and all down. I love telling that story on him.
This is my husband’s favourite cake. It’s the type of cake that regardless of your taste preference, you will have a slice wherever it’s served. As Panther Nation travels to Rupp on the road to a possible state championship, send good vibes for those local kids who take the court. March is a magical time, anything can happen! If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
German Chocolate Cake
Ingredients:
1 pkg butter recipe cake mix
1 (3.5 oz) pkg instant vanilla pudding mix
1/3 c. unsweetened cocoa powder
1 c. buttermilk
1/3. c. vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 (12 fluid oz) evaporated milk
1 c. white sugar
1 c. chopped pecans
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 egg yolks
1/2 c. butter
1 c. flaked coconut
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 8 inch round cake pans. Combine cake mix, pudding mix, cocoa, buttermilk, oil, and whole eggs. Mix well and pour batter into prepared pans. Bake for 20-25 minutes or cakes test done. Set aside to cool. In medium sized saucepan, add milk, sugar, 3 egg yolks, and butter. Over medium heat cook until mixture thickens. Remove from heat and beat until partially cooled. Beat in vanilla. Stir in flaked coconut and pecans, use to fill layers and frost cake.
