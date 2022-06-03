The people of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, most of our ancestors, have celebrated Decoration Day for centuries. Our Scotch-Irish ancestors as well as immigrants to Appalachia from various other countries brought with them their traditions, beliefs, and customs of how the graves of their beloved ones should be kept.
From talking to several people on Facebook and to those in my family about Decoration Day, the following customs always seemed to exist. First, most cemeteries were erected on tops of mountains or hills often holding the generational remains of one entire family. This was because human beings dating from ancient times have always. chosen high ground to bury their dead because of its closer proximity to the sky and to God. Secondly, clearing the ground where the cemetery was to be positioned was critical for graves to be dug and for continued maintenance. Last of these traditions was decorating the graves with flowers either live or artificial ones.
Three of my friends on Facebook responded to my question, what traditions do your family follow regarding Decoration Day?
Kenneth Williamson from Swan Pond responded, “The Miles Cemetery in Swan Pond is my family’s cemetery. Our family works hard every year to keep it looking good. Especially on Memorial Day weekend. I remember when my grandma was alive; she and my mom and the older generational women made sure every grave was decorated. There would be one after another coming to visiting their loved ones.”
Mary Sue Mays Leano, writes “My mom made crepe paper flowers every Memorial Day. There would be colored crepe paper all over the house, seemed like hundreds of wreaths, but sure it was not that many. When I was very young, I would go over to the Martin sisters in town with my older sister, who took piano lessons from Columbia. They had big wreaths all over their parlor from their parents’ funerals. I was fascinated by them, and they reminded me of the crepe paper flowers. I know that does not have anything to do with Memorial flowers, but in a child’s mind, that evoked memories of Moms flowers.
Matty Cox, age 23, said, “As a child, my Grandma Louise and I would go to the Dollar Store for flowers. We would create arrangements for our loved ones. During this, she would tell me stories about family members that I had either never met or met when I was a small child.”
Sharron Oxendine tells this story, “For the last 99 years, the Oxendines have been gathering on Decoration Day to decorate graves of our loved ones who have gone before us. We tell stories, clean the graves, make our wishes known about where we want to be placed when we pass, but mostly, just enjoy each other’s company participating in this rich family tradition. And then we go to the Dairy Queen for a rest and a snack and cool treat!”
I would personally like to thank my neighbor Kenneth Williamson, new friend Matty Cox and childhood friend Mary Sue Mays Leano, and lastly my youngest sister Sharron Kaye Oxendine for contributing their family customs.
