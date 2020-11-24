A few months ago, I was cleaning out some of the bookshelves in my father’s office, and I stumbled upon this book. It looked interesting, and like something I might be quite interested in, so I grabbed it to read. Fast forward a bit, and I’m searching for a relevant book to cover for my podcast’s “Book of the Month” segment. Something that would be relevant for election season, but something that would also be meaningful moving forward. I kept coming back to this one, as if by some divine intervention. So here I am, to give you a quick overview and my thoughts of William Stringfellow’s Dissenter in a Great Society: An Indictment of Christian Complacency in American Life.
To be brief in explanation, Stringfellow argues that American poverty is a moral shortcoming of the wealthy, and this stems from the idolatry of money- not a wholly American issue, but one that in America has come to be equated with morality. We often equate the amount of money a person has to their virtue- a factually problematic correlation, especially because of the reliance of the wealthy on the poor to maintain their status.
Our politics are chosen by our family, our friends, our local circumstances. Our perceptions are constantly controlled because the truth is distorted, and we judge with such strength of conviction- but the author and I would argue that it is the wrong kind of conviction. Those who are unaffected by violence, those who are not oppressed, those whose voices are clearly heard no matter what- they are apathetic to the problems of those who are suffering. Stringfellow specifically calls this out as forsaking Christ himself- we are called to be Christlike, and thus we are called to love all the world in spite of violence, undaunted by fear or disagreement.
The disciple James wrote: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained in the world” (James 1:27). That means that God asks us to live in the world, but not OF the world. To care for the unwanted, to bring in the outcasts- regardless of their race, religion, or economic status. We should remain free of the secular ideas of success and money being a marker of righteousness- to believe this, in fact, is in direct disagreement with the Word of God, wherein we are called to remain unstained by the world. Let me repeat: you do not have money because you are more righteous or more worthy than someone else.
We are not to be Pharisees, who in their self-righteousness and fear of losing their comfortable social status condemned Christ himself to death. We are to love the world unconditionally- those that agree with us, those that don’t, those that we agree with, and those that don’t. You are not called to judge- you are called to love even those whose lifestyles you don’t understand or approve of. Christ loves those that oppose him, and he loves the sinners even- so why aren't you?
It is difficult, yes. But our place in (and not of) the world as Christians should be to set an example. That example DOES NOT INCLUDE JUDGEMENT. We are to be Christlike: loving all that come into our path, whether we “approve” of their lifestyle or not. Our apathy, our judgement, our pastors preaching that your wealth is a symbol of God favoring you- all of those things are in direct contradiction to who our God is and who he calls us to be.
This is no way meant to be a sermon- this is a call to action, though. This is an indictment of our behavior as Christians, sitting back and letting people suffer just because it doesn’t affect us. Is that what we really think Jesus, who went out of his way to heal the leper that no one would go near- is that what we think he wants us to do? We focus too much on preserving “our way of life” and do not focus enough on improving the lives of others.
This is not true only for Christians, either. Consider this in the context of whatever spiritual or moral guides you use to navigate this life- and consider the moral and ethical consequences of your actions, or the lack thereof.
