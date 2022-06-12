This week I have had a lot of interactions with dogs: my own, my daughter’s, and my sister’s.
Today my husband and I wrestled with two of our dogs in a literal wrestling match. We were attempting to get both dogs into the car to take them to the groomer. We succeeded at last.
In researching my article this week, memories of four other dogs came to mind.
I recalled a story I had written in 2015 about all the dogs Russ and I had taken into our home. This is that story.
To All the Dogs We’ve Loved Before
In 1983, at the Country Music Awards, Julio Iglesias and Willie Nelson sang the song, “To all the Girls I’ve Loved Before.” This song has significant meaning to me because I always substituted the word dogs for girls. My story is dedicated to all the dogs I have loved before.
When Russ and I retired in 2006 and moved back to Kentucky, we had one pet, a cat. Soon after moving and getting settled in my family’s old home place, a sweet medium sized dog followed Russ home one day. He named her Sirius. She had many wonderful virtues, but she had a bad habit of visiting neighbors’ doorsteps and carrying off their belongings.
Once we found a woman’s girdle and the chewed up remains of a rubber baby doll. One day Sirius went too far in her game of Finders Keepers when she carried home a dead chicken. Not long after that incident, our sweet, baby doll stealing dog came down with a horrible gastric disturbance and died.
Spike and Lo-Chi, both abandoned, somehow found their way into our lives not long after Sirius.
Lo-Chi, a full bloodied Pug, became a pampered Princess who had her own special throne cushion and devoted human.
Spike, our precious German Shepherd mix had been shot and badly abused when he came to us. We know this because of a caring neighbor once rescued Spike and kept him from additional harm.
Lucy, the Boxer, was our first grand dog who during thunderstorms attempted to turn herself into a lapdog. Even though Lucy was adorable and loving, she hated brown especially UPS brown and all vehicles labeled US MAIL.
Every time a new dog comes into our lives, I think back to this song. We have had many dogs “come in and out our door.”
For all the dogs we “once caressed,” and we are saying that we’ve “held the best,” a registered Boxer, a pure bred Pug, and a German Shepherd mix, they all “helped us to grow, we owe a lot we know, to all the dogs we’ve loved before.”
To all these dogs that once were someone else’s pets, we are glad they came into our lives and cared for us in times of our own personal sadness and despair. These dogs filled our lives with sweet carefree abandon and will always “live within our hearts” of all the dogs we have loved before.
“The winds of change” turned these three dogs into our beloved family members who just happened to have four legs and chase squirrels.
