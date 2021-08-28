Of all the things one can chase in life, we could make one heck of a list if we tried. Butterflies were fun to chase as a kid until they flew high. Then the only option was to jump, imagining my legs would launch me perfectly to capture them flying. Of course having caught and chased many a lightening bug, I wasn’t convinced as a child growing up that I couldn’t catch butterflies flying in the air way above my head. On the thought of chasing things in life I’ve chased after my puppy growing up, I chased the chickens in the barnyard too. Although that practice changed after I learned the difference between a chicken and a rooster and what happens when you chase or attempt to have a stand off. For the record, a chicken you can win in that event, but a rooster, take my advice, run.
Chasing things in life include dreams, hopes, aspirations, and goals are something that most people do consider at various points throughout their lives. If you truly want to achieve them, that is your dreams, hopes, aspirations and goals, then there is no doubt you must first set the goal. Determining steps that must be taken, devising a plan are all a part of chasing ones dreams. Growing up there are many things worth chasing. The biggest issue or challenge I can predict as you pursue such milestones is that fact that you may run out of time, or missing the opportunity when the door was open. Being alert in chasing life is an important factor with respect to attempts and success.
All my life I’ve heard the expression don’t try to keep up with the Jones’s. Now if you’re a Jones, I’m not speaking about you personally and I’m not holding you up as the gold standard either, I’m just using the expression because I’m confident we’ve all heard that said before. Attempting to maintain the lifestyle standards of others can be a very dangerous unless you have the means to match step for step. Personally, even if I had the means, I’m confident that keeping up with others is not one of my goals in life. The one goal I have had in life that I am keeping up with, is chasing days.
Chasing days to me is the realization that no two days are the same. It means that you understand that once a moment has passed you are most likely to never get that opportunity again, Robert Frost talks about such when he was walking in the woods, and I believe the life of Jesus demonstrates this over and over too. While Jesus may have traveled to the Sea of Galilee many times in His life, each visit was different. The only thing that was the same was the familiar sights, fisherman, boats, fishing, people, nets, children running and playing, people swimming. All sights Jesus had seen many times, but with each visit or passing by he had different experiences. As you and I travel our familiar roads, let us not be caught unaware of the changes around us, or the new sights or sounds that are calling for our attention.
Chasing life requires us to pay attention to both the big visual picture and the details. I’m guilty of chasing life because I want ever ounce of her experience my senses can embrace. Chasing life requires us to know the time is a fleeting factor. There is only such much we have been allotted and only so much time available to us to do that which we were created to do.
My advice, chase life! Don’t let a rooster in the chicken house scare you away.
Until then...
