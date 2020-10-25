Some of y'all may have hit your limit with "pumpkin everything" season. I'm talking 'bout the pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, and pumpkin decor. Just being honest, this is the only time of year my family will allow an orange colored article of clothing to be added to their wardrobe-I mean like maybe wear it on Halloween and never again. I haven't even had the first bite of pumpkin roll. I haven't been to a pumpkin patch. In other words, I'm not ready to let go yet.
I see pumpkins, and it brings a smile to my face. I guess there is a bit of nostalgia and a longing for my childhood. My mom always decorated for the fall season when I was growing up. Honeycomb pumpkins made of delicate tissue wrap, card stock witches, and jointed skeletons on the front door. My mom would always put mellow cream pumpkin candies atop freshly frosted cupcakes for the school Halloween party. You don't realize how much those things meant to you, until you get older and try to recreate them just like mom did.
One thing I remember as a child, my kindergarten teacher Randelene Hammons treated us to baked pumpkin seeds. I loved them! I know most throw them aside as they dig out the gushy innards while carving jack o lanterns, but they are a great treat. I know that this discovery came from the ingenuity of most likely women who could not waste edibles. Here at our home we also waste not. Every year the pumpkins used for decor are fed to the chickens and I've also got my husband hooked on those pumpkin seeds. In fact, I just baked a batch for him to take to his students to try. A great source of energy, an easy snack, and nearly 45 calories of serving how could you get tired of it? So as October comes to a close, bring those pumpkins over here, I'll take them! If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Baked Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients:
fresh pumpkin seeds from medium to large pumpkin, any style
1-2 tsp butter, melted
salt to taste
Directions:
Cover large cookie sheet with foil. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, toss pumpkin seeds, salt until coated. Spread evenly on cookie sheet. Bake until lightly golden brown. 15-25 minutes. Do not let burn.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
- Don’t waste the pumpkin!
- Walking as Meditation
- Don’t spend your time regretting an unchangeable past
- Doctor interrupts day of fishing to deliver 29-pound baby
- October is Substance Abuse Awareness Month
- A Harrowing Halloween Tale The Unwanted Passenger: A Story of the “Wompus”
- Bimble man arrested for being intoxicated at local store
- Knox man charged with attempted murder
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: Doctor takes plea deal in 140mph chase
- Nursing home hit hard as COVID-19 cases surge in Ky.
- BREAKING NEWS - Meth traffickers headed to Knox thwarted by Knox, Laurel Sheriff's Departments
- Doctor interrupts day of fishing to deliver 29-pound baby
- Knox man charged with attempted murder
- THE RACE IS ON
- Church Bus Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest
- Lexington man faces trafficking charges
- Bimble man arrested for being intoxicated at local store
- Charges dropped in ‘cliff-pusher’ case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.