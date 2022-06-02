May is over in the blink of any eye, school is out. And for some, it's the last bit of schooling they will ever endure as they are graduating. Sweet freedom! My husband Nick, a school teacher is feeling the last rounds of school. Each evening he came dragging knuckles to the ground like a caveman. The school year can be brutal and we are always aware in my household.
With summer break looming just over the horizon, I get excited thinking about all the wonderful get togethers this time of year brings. It's grilling season! Hotdogs, burgers, barbeque lingering on the grill. I love a good grill out with all the fixins. Any Kentucky girl worth her grain of salt knows a good hotdog chili recipe and this one is great! If you have an awesome summer recipe you would love to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Easy Hotdog Chili
Ingredients:
4 c. water
1 1/2 lb ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 (28 oz) can tomato sauce
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
Directions:
In large saucepan, bring water to boil. Carefully crumble ground beef into water. Add onions, boil until meat is no longer pink, drain. Add tomato sauce, brown sugar, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Simmer, uncovered for about 15 minutes or until heated thoroughly through. Yields 4 cups.
