We always hear “Drink your water!” “Don’t get dehydrated!” But do any of us know why water? Why not coffee, soda pop, tea, or juice? They are all liquids with some water. Well, I have discovered there’s more to water than just keeping us hydrated. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water.
According to the Journal of Biological Chemistry, the brain and heart are composed of 73% water, (not juice). The lungs are about 83% water. The skin contains 64% water, muscles and kidneys are 79% and even the bones are watery: 31%. Not one part of the body functions on coffee, tea or soda pop.
Each day humans must consume a certain amount of water to live, not just merely survive.
This amount varies by age and gender, of course. An adult male needs about 3 liters a day and an adult female needs around 2 liters a day. (You know the size of a 2-liter bottle of soda pop.) All the water a person needs does not have to come from only liquids. Some foods, such as watermelon, strawberries, cucumbers, tomatoes contain 80% to 98% water.
Some of the functions of water internally and externally include:
A vital nutrient to the proper functioning of every single cell.
Water acts first as a building material.
It regulates our body temperature by sweating and respiration.
The carbs and proteins that we use as food are metabolized and transported by water in the bloodstream.
Water assists in flushing waste mainly through urination.
Acts as a shock absorber for our brain, spinal cord, and the unborn child.
Helps forms saliva to start the digestion process and keep our mouth from drying out.
Lubricates joints.
Water is needed by the brain to produce hormones and neurotransmitters.
Bathing.
Dental procedures.
Hydrotherapy.
The following shows several things we might notice every day based on our water consumption: Dehydration can have a noticeable negative effect if you lose as little as 2% of your body’s water content. If you don’t stay hydrated your physical abilities can suffer. Intense exercise or excessive heat can lead to altered body temperature control, reduced motivation, and increased fatigue. Drink water before and after exercising.
Our brains are strongly affected by our water intake. Dehydration can impair mood and concentration. You may also experience memory problems, anxiety, fatigue and overall brain functioning.
Dehydration can trigger headaches, fevers, vomiting and weakness. When it gets to this level you need to seek medical help. I have known more than one person who ended up in ER and was “cured” after getting fluids through an IV. Some who wake up with a minor headache may need to drink a glass of water simply because of becoming slightly dehydrated during the night.
Drinking more water may help prevent and relieve constipation. Most laxatives work by pulling water from different parts of the body. A person can become dependent upon laxatives which disrupts the water balance in other organs. A glass of warm water is recommended to start the day and get the digestive system ready for the day.
Increased water intake decreases the risk of kidney stones.
Drinking plenty of water helps us lose weight. Besides filling us up so we consume fewer calories, water boosts our metabolic rate. When we increase our metabolic rate, we increase the number of calories we burn on a daily basis.
A Precaution
As with everything, we aren’t to go to extremes. People have died from drinking too much water. When I say too much, I mean way more than the 2 liters recommended. Extreme consumption of water will result in an imbalance in your cells and especially the brain. Our brain and the rest of our body need the right balance of electrolytes to function properly. So, remember that moderation in all things is best.
Water is one of those things we take for granted until we can’t get it. We have all witnessed the people in Texas this past week lined up for among other things - water. Good, pure water is necessary for all living things; plants, animals and people. Enjoy.
