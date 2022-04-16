Early blooms, croaking frogs in the creek, and sunshine, yes, Spring has arrived! A time of rebirth from the decay of winter. With all the rush of so much to do in the joyful spring weather, it reminds me of when I was a child. The excitement of the Easter Bunny, stories of Peter Cottontail, and of course, the Easter egg hunt. My mother had devised a method to ensure all eggs would be found, it was hot and cold-meaning if you were close she would yell, “Hot!” or “you’re getting warmer” but if you were far from finding an egg, “Cold” or “Ice cold!” Thankfully, she helped using this method or we would’ve been outside all day. Sometimes I wish I could go back to those wonderful, laughter filled days of my childhood.
One thing I have not outgrown is a Easter basket on Easter morning, now as a child I believed Peter Cottontail came hoping down the bunny trail and left that for me.. As I got older, even though we never discussed it, it was mother rabbit who got up earlier and left us all treats displayed on the kitchen table to our surprise as we stumbled in for breakfast. My mom worries about everyone and wouldn’t have it any other way, and I enjoy fixing her a little basket of goodies from me, I mean the “Easter Bunny”. With the upcoming Easter holiday, I’m sure everyone is in a rush to throw together a holiday menu and this recipe will be loved by all, it’s one of my mom’s favorite cakes and something richer than the average carrot cake. I think Peter Cottontail would love it! If you have a favorite spring recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Italian Creme Cake
1/2 c. butter, softened
1/2 c. shortening
2 c. sugar
5 large eggs, separated
1 tbsp. vanilla
2 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 c. buttermilk
1 c. sweetened flaked coconut
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter and shortening in a large mixing bowl at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating well. Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Add vanilla, beat just until blended. Combine flour and baking soda; add butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir in coconut. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter. Pour batter into 3 greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for ten minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely. Spread Nutty Cream Cheese frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
Nutty Cream Cheese Frosting
Beat 1 (8oz.) Pkg of softened cream cheese, 1/2 c.softened butter, and tbsp. vanilla at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add 1 (16 oz.) Pkg sifted powdered sugar, beating at low speed until blended. Beat frosting at high speed until smooth, stir in 1 c. chopped toasted pecans. Makes about 4 cups.
