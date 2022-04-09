This Season of Lent continues as we are only one Sunday away, from Easter Sunday Morning. This Sunday is known as Palm Sunday. The moment when Jesus made His way into the City of Jerusalem. The people were so excited to welcome Him with Palm Leaves, the people were shouting greetings as he entered, there were smiles, happy conversations, a great spirit of festivity filled the air. There were three groups that were unhappy about “this man named Jesus”. The Roman Government officials, the Sadducees and Pharisees despised Jesus with great passion. On this Sunday, while one group of people were welcoming the Messiah, the other group was plotting their plan to find a way to get rid of Jesus. Ultimately, the plan would be to accuse Him of blasphemy and false accusations, with the final step leading to His death, the Roman Government way.
Jesus began His time in the Wilderness preparing for this very moment. He had decisions to make just as you and I have decisions to make. Did Jesus have to be obedient to His father’s desire? The answer is no. Jesus didn’t have to die on the cross for you and I. Jesus didn’t have to feel the rejection and weight of the worlds sins and burdens, but He did.
Jesus didn’t have to be obedient, but He made the decision to be obedient to His father’s plans, because He loved you and I.
We, that is me and you, we were doomed. We were hopeless because of our sins, but Jesus stepped into history to change the course and to offer us forgiveness, as a free gift, but at all cost to Himself. Oh the love Jesus has for you and me. It’s amazing love, it’s amazing grace and it is totally underserved on our part, yet a free gift to demonstrate His sincerity.
Have you made your funeral arrangements? Maybe some of you have, most will not have even talk about such ideas or arrangements, so it’s a guarantee that you haven’t had a conversation with your families. Yet, Jesus long before the hour arrived for His death, He was making preparations, He was planning, He was talking about such things with His family, followers and friends.
The Season of Lent is about preparation, it is about reflecting, it is about a personal relationship with God, His plans for our lives, His purpose for our skill set and talents.
Last year I made a social media post where I simply said, “Jesus is all I need”. After a time of reflection and evaluation, the evidence was overwhelming, my self intentions have always fail so miserably. The best decision I had ever made was when I invited Jesus into my heart. The moment when I realized that Jesus was what I needed, or maybe I should say, the moment I realized that Jesus was the only way, that changed everything.
Not sure if you have ever taken time to have a Season of Lent in your life, but the time is now. Spend the next days taking time to ask God to reveal His voice to ears. Take time to ask God to open your eyes to His ways. Ask God to help you see the things you have been missing by not looking at life with spiritual eyes. Ask God to help you be His hands and feet. Hands ready to help and feet ready to go. Everyday we have is a precious day of time, because this life is temporal. Eternity is eternal, every lasting, no end.
