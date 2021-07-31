Talking about the plan and purpose God has for people’s lives can be most challenging. It is not challenging for the reasons some might be immediately thinking about. That list of reasons I can identify and name would fill the remaining words I have left for writing this column. I will simply share from the list of “fear reasons” I have created for your consideration.
Reasons why sharing God’s plan and purpose for others and their lives is challenging begins with fear itself; Fear of rejection; Fear that God might speak to you while your helping others; Fear that our personal lives will suffer if we get busy and to involved with God; You know that fear, the fear that we will miss an opportunity to advance ourselves; Fear of having to forgive someone because of what we’ve learn; Fear of stepping out of our conform zone; Fear that I will mess up my words by saying the wrong thing; Fear that I don’t know enough or I’ll get stumped and look silly: Fear that others will think I have become a religious nut and lost touch with reality;
I’ve heard these excuses from individuals who I have mentored, others I’ve helped to grow on a short term basses and from others I’ve been into accountability relationships with. I’ve also heard these reasons and many others from conversations where individuals were just sharing what they do or don’t do, along with their why for answers.
The reason why talking with people about God’s plan and purpose for their lives is most challenging is because individuals want such stuff to be logical. There is no understandable logic for forgiveness of sins. Why would any god, much less The God of the universe, want to freely give away forgiveness? As we know, if we are done wrong, we are likely to never ever forget what’s been done to us. What’s logical about forgiveness? The logic is in never forgetting.
Why would God have a plan for me and my life, when I wouldn’t give you two cents for His opinion? Explain the logic of such thinking. Why would someone I don’t know personally be working on a plan for me to be successful in living life? Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, that’s logical.
Purpose? There is no such thing. You might like one thing better than something else, but if you believe there is a God that has your best interest in heart then you are a fool. Why, because purpose doesn’t exist unless you go and make your own.
Logic is the biggest challenge to overcome when sharing with folks about God and His plan and purpose for them. It simply doesn’t make sense, so we immediately allow logic to take control, there is a trick somewhere we think, we just haven’t seen it yet. Don’t let your guard down, or when you are least expecting you are going to get run over.
Logically these approaches make sense to a worldly point of view. We’ve all seen them in operation and in practice, so we get it. However, forgiveness, a plan and purpose from some guy named Jesus Christ, well that’s not easy to embrace. If you are looking for God’s forgiveness, mercy and grace to be logical, sorry its not. It’s miraculous and free.
God’s plan and purpose for your life, like mine, is that we embrace the challenge. Life has plenty of issues and challenges and they have answers and explanations because someone embraced a truth that was outside of the normal way of doing things. This embrace outside of logic provides us with answers and solutions.
I meet people daily that need a plan and purpose. I believe, with my ever fiber, that I know the answer because I met a man named Jesus. If you would like, I’d be happy to introduce you, a conversation is the beginning of logic for things above.
Until then.
