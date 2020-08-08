I expect a good many of you remember the TV show Hee Haw. I was flipping through channels the other day and had to stop when I came across a rerun from the 1970s. Two regulars on the show, Archie Campbell and Junior Samples, were talking.
Archie said to Junior: “I saw your son in the town the other day. He had cuts and bruises all over his face. Had he been in a fight?”
“Naw,” Junior replied. “His mom is making him eat with a fork again.”
I admit to laughing out loud at that comedy skit, to think of someone who is such an enthusiastic eater that he clumsily injured himself trying to get food into his mouth.
I love to see Christians approach God’s word with that kind of appetite, so hungry that they can’t get scriptures into their minds and hearts fast enough. The Bible likens God’s word to milk and meat in 1 Corinthians 3:2. And, you will remember, Jesus identified himself as the Bread of Life in John 6:35, saying “he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.”
You’ve noticed that physically healthy people have healthy appetites, and spiritually healthy people have healthy spiritual appetites. This truth has led some to question just how spiritually healthy people are at this point in history. Church attendance in the U.S. has fallen off like crazy this year because politicians have convinced huge numbers of people that going to church will make them sick. In some states, governors even declared churches to be nonessential and ordered them to shut down.
Did you ever wonder how Christians of the early church would have responded to that? Throughout recorded history, God’s people have faced truly life-threatening circumstances, but they refused to bend or bow. Hebrews 11:36-38 describes a people who “endured the trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea moreover, of bonds and imprisonment. They were stoned; they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword. They wondered about in sheepskins and goatskins, being destitute, afflicted and tormented.”
You’d never convince those people that worshipping the true and living God is non-essential. They were serious about their faith. They had to be to risk being sawed in half, to risk having their flesh laid open by whips, to risk being run through with swords or pelted with stones until they were dead. Would they have been frightened away from worship by a virus? I leave it to you to draw your own conclusions about that.
The question I’m raising is this: How does the faith of people in modern-day America compare to those of centuries past? Would people in modern-day America run and hide if they faced the kind of persecution that their forefathers in the faith faced? Would people in modern-day America measure up at all?
I fear that this coronavirus has provided the answer to those questions.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
