In a space of over fifty years, my outlook on life has evolved to one that many people might not ever experience or agree with.
I look around at the stressed, uptight people in this world and want to shake some of grandma’s common sense into them.
There are endless choices and pleasures that many never take advantage of because people do not realize that life is only what you make of it. Life moves on fast and if you do not stop to enjoy it, you could miss out entirely.
An upbeat outlook and the capacity for self-forgiveness will keep life moving along nicely. Life is just a series of interruptions. We might as well accept these interruptions and look at them as points from which to improve and learn from.
With grandma’s help and her “common sense philosophy,” I’m glad I stumbled onto this knowledge early in life. For those of you just now realizing that the secret of life is to do whatever you want with it, don’t fret over the lost years. “It is better late than never,” were grandma’s words.
After taking stock of life, the lessons to be learned are very apparent. As life moves on, the idea is to take each day as it comes and put your best foot forward with positive feelings and appreciate what we do have and what we can make of it…Do not look back, look beyond. –Unknown
Today is windy, dark and raining. I wake up each morning by saying it’s a beautiful day no matter how the day looks or what is in store for me. It doesn’t matter. It is a beautiful day.
Today, I woke up and looked outside at the sky. The trees were moving to the rhythm of the wind and the rain was coming down fast. There are many times in our lives that we feel we are in the dark. We are in chaos. We are in the whirlwind. We feel completely helpless and we feel blown away by the winds and forces in our lives.
But the truth remains that beyond the dark clouds and the heavy rain and wind, the sun is still shining but we cannot see it. The sun, the blue sky, is always there. We just have to look beyond the clouds to see it and to also know that they will eventually clear. This too will pass. Life is beautiful. Every day is beautiful, we just have to look beyond.
Millie’s quote for today: it is never too late to be who you might have been.
Mildred Higgins
